Half of Penn State wrestling's top-ranked team will be on the mat Tuesday for the highly anticipated NWCA All-Star Classic at Rec Hall. Five Nittany Lions are scheduled to compete in the exhibition match featuring many of the nation's top wrestlers.

Here's how to watch the 2026 NWCA All-Star Classic, along with a preview of Penn State's five matches on the card.

How to watch the NWCA All-Star Classic

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestling head coach Cael Sanderson reacts during the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Bryce Jordan Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NWCA All-Star Classic is an annual series of exhibition matches featuring men and women's wrestlers from around the country. The event will include 15 matches, 10 featuring the top NCAA Division I men's wrestlers. Since it's an exhibition, Classic results do not count toward wrestlers' individual records.

FloWrestling will be on-site at Rec Hall to stream the event live beginning at 6 p.m. E.T. The evening begins with four women's matches and a men's Division III match. The 10 NCAA men's matches start at heavyweight, where Penn State's Connor Mirasola takes on West Virginia's Max Vanadia.

NWCA All-Star Classic Preview

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestler takes on Ohio State's Luke Geog in a Big Ten dual at the Bryce Jordan Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The NWCA All-Star Classic field features two Penn State wrestlers ranked No. 1 at their weight classes, including defending NCAA champ Josh Barr. Here's a look at the Nittany Lions' matches in schedule order. Rankings are by InterMat.

285 Pounds: No. 16 Connor Mirasola (Penn State) vs. No. 15 Max Vanadia (West Virginia)

Mirasola is off to a strong start in his first season in Penn State's lineup at heavyweight. He's 4-0 and coming off a tournament victory at the C.J. Morgan Invitational, where he swept three matches with two technical falls and a decision.

For Mirasola, who replaced twin brother Cole in the lineup, this will be his second ranked match at heavyweight. Mirasola defeated No. 24 Bradley Hill of Oklahoma 7-6 in a dual last week, hitting the decisive takedown with 10 seconds left in the third period.

Vanadia (7-1) is a late replacement for Wisconsin's Braxton Amos, who was originally scheduled to wrestle. Vanadia, who transferred to West Virginia from Michigan State, qualified for NCAAs in 2025.

184 Pounds: No. 2 Rocco Welsh (Penn State) vs. No. 5 Brock Mantanona (Michigan)

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestler Rocco Welsh is introduced at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Bryce Jordan Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Welsh, an NCAA runnerup at both Penn State and Ohio State, is off to a 2-0 start with a pair of bonus-point wins. Mantanona is 7-0.

Welsh and Mantanona wrestled three times last season, with Welsh winning all three in increasingly closer bouts. Welsh won the February dual 8-1, then defeated Mantanona 8-5 in sudden victory at the Big Ten Championships. Welsh completed the sweep with a tense 4-3 decision in the NCAA semifinals.

197 Pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr (Penn State) vs. No. 2 Stephen Little (Little Rock)

This is the first of two Penn State matches featuring No. 1 vs. No. 2. Barr is the defending NCAA champ at 197 and majored Little 9-1 at the Southern Scuffle last season. Barr also has a 4-1, sudden-victory decision over Little from a 2024 dual.

Little enters the bout with a 6-0 record and moved up to No. 2 in InterMat's rankings this week.

165 Pounds: No. 1 PJ Duke (Penn State) vs. No. 2 Cam Catrabone (Michigan)

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestler PJ Duke readies for a match at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Bryce Jordan Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This 1-2 matchup should be a gem. It's a rematch of their February dual, which Duke won 12-10 in a wild scramble at Michigan. The wrestlers traded several lead changes, with Catrabone hitting a takedown with 45 seconds left for a 9-7 lead. But Duke escaped quickly and followed with the winning takedown, beating the third-ranked Michigan wrestler.

Both are returning NCAA All-Americans at 157: Duke placed third, and Catrabone was seventh.

149 Pounds: No. 4 Shayne Van Ness (Penn State) vs. No. 1 Caleb Henson (Virginia Tech)

Stanford Cardinals wrestler Aden Valencia competes against Penn State Nittany Lions wrestler Shayne Van Ness at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Rocket Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This should be a fascinating bout between two veterans. Van Ness and Henson last wrestled at the 2023 NCAA Championships, where Van Ness scored a 5-3 decision in the consolations on his way to third place.

The following year, Henson won the NCAA title at 149 pounds while Van Ness was out with an injury. Last season, Van Ness was the NCAA runnerup while Henson redshirted. They return as the elders at 149, which should make for a compelling match.

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