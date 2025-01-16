How to Watch, Stream Penn State Wrestling Vs. Nebraska
The No. 1 Penn State wrestling team brings its 63-match win streak to Nebraska on Friday night for a prime-time Big Ten dual between top-10 teams. Unbeaten Penn State visits No. 6 Nebraska seeking to continue its blitz through the early part of its 2024-25 schedule.
The Nittany Lions (7-0) have been utterly domiant through the dual-meet schedule so far this season. Penn State has outscored its seven opponents by a combined total of 323-9. That includes wins over No. 23 Lehigh (36-3) and No. 21 Missouri (41-3). Penn State tied a school record for margin of victory with a 55-0 shutout of Michigan State last week.
The Nittany Lions are a combined 57-3 in individual bouts of their seven duals, with two of the three losses to wrestlers ranked No. 1 in the country: Lehigh's Ryan Crookham and Missouri's Keegan O'Toole. At the Journeymen Collegiate Duals in December, Penn State won 29 of 30 bouts in its three matches and outscored its opponents 137-3. Twelve Penn State wrestlers are undefeated with at least five bouts.
Friday's match in Lincoln figures to be more competitive, right? Here's a look at the Penn State vs. Nebraska match.
No. 1 Penn State (7-0) vs. No. 6 Nebraska (6-1)
- When: 9 p.m. ET Friday
- Where: Devaney Sports Complex
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Streaming: BTN+
- Series History: Penn State leads 12-8-1
- Last Meeting: Penn State 22-13 in February 2024
About the Nittany Lions: Penn State's entire starting lineup is ranked in the top-12 of InterMat Wrestling's rankings, while nine wrestlers are in the top-5. Heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet was named the Big Ten co-wrestler of the week after scoring a 56-second pin against Michigan State's Max Vanadia last week. Kerkvliet is 10-0 with five technical falls and five pins. Freshman Luke Lilledahl (12th at 125) is off to an undefeated start to his college career, with wins over three ranked wrestlers. Penn State's primary starting lineup has a combined record of 92-2, with those losses (one in overtime) to the top-ranked wrestlers at their respective weight classes.
About the Cornhuskers: Nebraska's lone loss was a sharp, 24-9 defeat against Northern Iowa, which won seven of 10 bouts and dominated in the upper weights. That's also where Penn State's lineup is strongest. Nebraska likely will bring nine wrestlers into the match, including five ranked in the top 10. No. 4 Ridge Lovett (10-1 at 149) is a defending Big Ten champ, while Antrell Taylor (14-1) is fifth at 157. Seventh-ranked Bubba Wilson (165) has not wrestled since taking an injury default against Nebraska-Kearney in mid-December. Coach Mark Manning in in his 25th season at Nebraska, where he has compiled 300 of his 323 dual victories. Nebraska set an attendance record of 5,960 the last time it hosted Penn State (in January 2020).
Penn State vs. Nebraska Matchups to Watch
125: No. 12 Luke Lilledahl (Penn State) vs. No. 6 Caleb Smith: Lilledahl is a true freshman, while Smith (12-3) is a grad student. Smith recently defeated No. 7 Cooper Flynn of Minnesota 2-0.
141: No. 3 Beau Bartlett (Penn State) vs. No. 6 Brock Hardy: This would be the tiebreaking third meeting between the wrestlers, who are 1-1 against each other. Bartlett defeated Hardy 9-6 last season.
149: No. 2 Shayne Van Ness (Penn State) vs. No. 4 Ridge Lovett: Lovett won the Big Ten title and was the No. 1 seed for NCAAs, where he lost to Penn State's Tyler Kasak 10-1 in the consolation round. Van Ness (10-0) is facing his first top-10 opponent of the regular season.
157: No. 3 Tyler Kasak (Penn State) vs. No. 5 Antrell Taylor: Kasak (9-0) has scored bonus points in seven of his nine wins. Taylor is coming off consecutive sudden-victory bouts against ranked opponents. He beat No. 9 Tommy Askey of Minnesota 4-1 and lost to No. 4 Ryder Downey of Northern Iowa 5-2.
