Penn State Wrestler Jayden James Will 'Grayshirt: ' What That Means for Him and Penn State

Penn State wrestling commit Jayden James confirmed that he will not compete for the Nittany Lions this season, choosing to extend his eligibility one year with a decision known as a "grayshirt." James, the highest-ranked commit in Penn State' 2026 recruiting class, will be a freshman on the Nittany Lions' 2027-28 wrestling team.

James told State Media, a Penn State-related media platform, that he will train with the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club and compete in open events this year but will not wrestle for Cael Sanderson's team. James called it a "tough decision" that he made in consultation with his family, Sanderson and the Penn State staff.

"I'm on the younger side. I have the abiltiy to delay [competition] and still have five years [of eligibility] and compete for those five years, mature physically and get acclimated to college living," James told Brian Tripp of State Media. "... [It's the] best decision for my future."

James, a U17 world champion who placed second at U20 worlds this summer, is delaying his Penn State career based on the NCAA's new age-based eligiblity model, also known as "five-for-five." Under the model, athletes have five seasons of college eligiblity, with redshirts no longer being available.

According to the NCAA, college athletes start their five-year eligiblity clock in the academic year following their 19th birthday. James will turn 19 in June of 2027, meaning he can delay his wrestling eligibility until the 2027-28 season.

While waiting for that eligiblity clock to begin, James can compete with the NLWC in open events as an unattached Penn State wrestler. He also will train for the World Team Trials in 2027.

"Coach Cael has produced so many national champs, Olympic champs, world champs," James said about committing to Penn State. "But it's more just the mindet of trying to be your best at evetything no matter what it is. That kind of mindset is what I strive to have in all aspects of my life."

Is grayshirting the smartest move in college wrestling? Jayden James weighs in ⬇️👀



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What Jayden James' decision means for Penn State

The Penn State Nittany Lions wrestling team poses with the team trophy at the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships. | Mark Wogenrich | Penn State on SI

James was a two-time New Jersey state champion at Delbarton High, winning the 2026 title at 165 pounds. He produced a perfect season, going 36-0 and winning the prestigous Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award.

For Penn State, which seeks its sixth straight NCAA team title, that stretch of the lineup is loaded. Mitchell Mesenbrink is the two-time defending NCAA champion at 165 pounds and won the Hodge Trophy last season as the nation's top wrestler.

FloWrestling projects that Mesenbrink will move up to 174 pounds, where Penn State's Levi Haines won the 2026 NCAA title. Mesenbrink has one more season of eligibility. If he does move up, that opens 165, where PJ Duke, who placed third at 157 last season, could wrestle.

James competed at 74 kg (or about 163 pounds) at the U20 World Championships, making a drop to 157 or move up to 174 difficult. By taking the grayshirt year, James can train and compete at 165 pounds and potentially take that lineup spot in 2027.

James is training with the NLWC after a superb freestyle season. He made the final of the U.S. Senior World Team Trials at 74 kg, ultimately falling to two-time NCAA champion David Carr. In the process, James defeated two-time NCAA finalist Mikey Caliendo of Iowa and current Penn State wrestler Joe Sealey.

Penn State still has a loaded Penn State roster that starts the season with an 86-match win streak and seeks to win its sixth consecutive team title at the NCAA Wrestling Championships. Sanderson enters his 18th season with the NIttany Lions seeking his 14th overall title.

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