Penn State Wrestling Commit Jayden James Dazzles at Senior World Team Trials

Penn State wrestling might have another freshman who arrives in State College with a major freestyle season boost. After the successes of PJ Duke and Marcus Blaze last year, Jayden James is building his brand during the 2026 freestyle season.

James, who will be a freshman for the Nittany Lions next season, scored two significant wins Thursday on Day 1 of the Senior World Team Trials Challenge Tournament. James defeated two-time NCAA finalist Mikey Caliendo and top-seeded future teammate Joe Sealey in the 74 kg freestyle weight class.

With the victories, the ninth-seeded James advanced to the afternoon semifinals against fourth-seeded Quincy Monday, who was a two-time NCAA All-American at Princeton. The winner of the 74 kg weight class qualifies for Final X in June to compete for a spot on the 2026 U.S. Senior World Team.

James looks to follow the 2025 path of Duke, his future Penn State teammate who won the 70 kg weight class at the Team Trials and then scored a best-of-three series win over Yianni Diakomihalis at Final X. Duke is not competing at the Team Trials this year because of an injury. Meanwhile, Blaze is headed to Final X after winning a U.S. Open title.

Holy smokes, Jayden James just keeps rolling.



He beats Joe Sealey, 10-0, in the Quarters and will face the winner of Cam Amine and Quincy Monday in the Semis in the 4 pm EST round. pic.twitter.com/WyA8wvWNOD — Justin Basch (@JustinJBasch) May 14, 2026

James, a senior at Delbarton (N.J.) High, was exceptional Thursday morning at the Team Trials in Louisville, Kentucky. He opened with an 8-3 decision over Caliendo, who has not had success against Penn State wrestlers. Mitchell Mesenbrink defeated Caliendo in the 165-pound final at the NCAA Wrestling Championships in March, his ninth consecutive win over the Iowa wrestler.

Caliendo then went viral after not shaking hands with Mesenbrink on the medal podium. At the Team Trials, James scored the first two takedowns for a 4-0 lead over Caliendo and never lost the advantage. That earned him a second-round bout against Sealey, who went 12-1 in his redshirt freshman season at Penn State.

James dominated Sealey, scoring a 10-0 technical fall over the weight class' top seed. He scored four takedowns in the opening period and finished the technical with his fifth early in the second.

James is the top prospect of Penn State's 2026 recruiting class. He's a two-time New Jersey state champion who went 79-0 in his final two seasons at Delbarton High. James, who initially committed to Virginia Tech before flippingto Penn State, won his state titles at 150 and 165 pounds.

He is the third-ranked recruit nationally in the 2026 class, according to FloWrestling, and is an accomplished age-group freestyle wrestler. James won U17 titles at 71 kg at the 2025 U.S. Open and World Championships. James outscored his six opponents at the U.S. Open by a combined 64-1.

Penn State heavyweight Cole Mirasola won his opening match before losing to North Carolina State's Isaac Trumble in the quarterfinals.

At 74 kg, Jayden James (KTT) techs future teammate Joe Sealey 10-0 in the quarterfinals at the 2026 World Team Trials Challenge Tournament.



James finishes it off with a beautiful duck under and keeps rolling at 74 kg. pic.twitter.com/hx0R3MazDL — Saturday Night Lights (@WrestlingSNL) May 14, 2026

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