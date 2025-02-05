Penn State Wrestling Sweps the Big Ten Weekly Honors
Penn State wrestling swept the Big Ten's weekly awards, as Tyler Kasak was named the conference's wrestler of the week and Luke Lilledahl was named freshman of the week. Lilledahl won the freshman award for the third time this season, and Penn State also swept the weekly awards for the third time.
Kasak, InterMat's newly minted No. 1 wrestler nationally, dethroned former No. 1 Jacori Teemer of Iowa with a 5-2 decision last Friday at the Bryce Jordan Center. Kasak went viral for his victory celebration, which featured him holding Teemer with one arm while raising the other. Kasak also was bleeding from above his right eye, the result of taking a knee to the face that required stitches.
"I kinda just blacked out," Kasak said after the match. "I have no idea what I really did; just enjoying the moment. They’re probably my favorite team to wrestle."
Kasak (13-0) entered the bout with Teemer ranked fourth nationally. He has four wins over top-20 wrestlers this season, including Teemer (currently No. 3) and Nebraska's Antrell Taylor (No. 4). Kasak, who began the season ranked fifth nationally, was among Penn State's more remarkable postseason stories last year. After losing his first bout at the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Kasak won seven straight to place third at 149 pounds.
Lilledahl, a true freshman, opened Penn State's 30-8 win over Iowa with a 22-6 technical fall against Joey Cruz. Lilledahl scored seven takedowns, five in the third period, to improve to 11-1. Lilledahl, ranked seventh by InterMat, demonstrated some bounceback after losing his first bout of the season to Rutgers' Dean Peterson.
"He’s a winner. That’s what he does," Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said this week about Lilledahl. "That’s not something that anyone needs to talk about or think about. If anything, losses just are an opportunity for us to learn and grow. Sometimes it’s just kind of to remind us that we’re just playing a game, and it’s more about going out there and being the best we can be and focus on that rather than winning or losing."
Top-ranked Penn State (10-0) wrestles two home dates this weekend, seeking to extend its win streak to 68 consecutive matches. Penn State hosts No. 19 Michigan at 6 p.m. ET Friday at the Bryce Jordan Center and returns to Rec Hall on Sunday to face Maryland for a 1 p.m. ET match.
