'We Follow the Rules,' Penn State Wrestling's Cael Sanderson Says After NCAA Title

CLEVELAND | Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson said he leads a "blessed program," after the Nittany Lions won their fifth straight team title at the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships. Sanderson also said that Penn State adheres to the sport's rules where others might not.

"We work every day," Sanderson said Saturday night at Rocket Arena after the tournament. "We love what we do. We love each other, our staff. The kids in the program and the staff we work with, that's what it's all about. Seeing those guys every day is what motivates me and just continuing to learn and grow.

"We're a blessed program. We follow the rules. There's not a lot of that going on right now. And that's one of the reasons we can sleep when the wind blows. We train hard and do the right things to the best of our ability and things will work out."

Sanderson, who has won 13 titles in 17 years as Penn State's head coach, did not expand on the statement, which seemed rooted in part by NIL, the transfer portal and roster tampering. Sanderson has spoken before about the impact of NIL on wrestling and how Penn State approaches the sport's business side.

"I think when we look back, we’ll see that this era has been good to us because we do our best to follow the rules and we’re going to get the kids who are coming here for the right reasons," Sanderson said earlier this season. "Kids know, recruits know, parents know. I think it will be an advantage to us because kids are coming here with very high character wanting to be the best wrestlers in the world."

“We’re a blessed program. We follow the rules. There’s not a lot of that going on right now, and that’s one of the reasons we can sleep when the wind blows.”



Penn State’s Cael Sanderson after winning his 13th NCAA Wrestling title. pic.twitter.com/LRet5BGyYB — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) March 22, 2026

Penn State dominated the NCAA Wrestling Championships for the third straight year, breaking the scoring mark it set the past two seasons. Penn State scored a record 181.5 team points, 50.5 ahead of runnerup Oklahoma State, and won four individual championships. Mitchell Mesenbrink (165 pounds) and Levi Haines (174) became two-time national champs.

Luke Lilledahl (125) and Josh Barr (197) won their first NCAA titles, and Penn State tied tournament records with eight semifinalists and six finalists. The Nittany Lions placed eight wrestlers on the All-America podium, all of whom finished in the top four at their weight classes.

Penn State's success certainly fuels the rest of college wrestling. Haines used the song "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys" as his walk-up music before the final and was asked whether the choice was a symbolic reference to Oklahoma State. And Ohio State coach Tom Ryan said everyone continues to chase the Nittany Lions.

"I think everyone in life needs something to chase and pursue," Ryan said before the tournament began Thursday at Rocket Arena. "I think it's just part of the way we're wired, to chase and pursue. And Penn State has provided something for every Division I program to chase and pursue. And that's really important. ... We want to beat them. The plan is to beat them."

Members of the Penn State Nittany Lions wrestling team pose for a photo after the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Rocket Arena. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Which could be tougher next season. Sanderson has said before that Penn State wrestling's "best years are still to come." Penn State returns three undefeated national champs in Lilledahl, Mesenbrink and Barr and two wrestlers (Shayne Van Ness and Rocco Welsh) who lost only in the NCAA finals.

Haines was the starting lineup's only senior, meaning Penn State could return nine NCAA qualifiers. That doesn't include two-time All-American Tyler Kasak, who redshirted this season.

"We have a special thing going here," Sanderson said. "Kids know that, they see that. I think I have a pretty good idea of what we’re doing and weat we’re not doing. In this era of NIL and all the different motivations to go to different programs, our kids know they're coming here because they want to be the best wrestlers they can possibly be."

Sign up to our free Penn State Nittany Lions newsletter and follow us on social media.