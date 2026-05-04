Ranking Penn State's NFL Draft Departures From Least to Most Impactful for 2026
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Penn State had eight players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, marking the third time in five years that eight Nittany Lions were picked. That leaves plenty of holes for coach Matt Campbell to plug on the 2026 Penn State football roster.
We ranked Penn State’s eight draft departures from least to most consequential for the 2026 Nittany Lions. The results might surprise you.
8. Quarterback Drew Allar
While perhaps the most high-profile departure, going to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Round 3, Allar isn’t the most impactful loss.
Allar was undoubtedly one of the most talented quarterbacks in Penn State history, but his play in 2025 hurt the team more than it helped. The former 5-star quarterback averaged a career-low 183.3 passing yards per game and struggled with accuracy last season.
The Nittany Lions arguably played better with backup Ethan Grunkemeyer at quarterback, albeit against easier competition. Penn State added one of the top transfer-portal quarterbacks this offseason in Rocco Becht, meaning the starting position is one of the strongest on the team.
7. Running back Nicholas Singleton
Singleton, selected by Tennessee in the fifth round, ended his Nittany Lions tenure on a rough note, posting career-lows in rushing yards (549), yards per game (45.8), attempts per game (10.3) and games started (4). The talent was always there, but the back lacked consistency from year to year, particularly with his vision and decisiveness.
Though he’s a threat removed from next year’s team, the running back position is one of the most easily replaceable in college football. The additions of Carson Hansen and James Peoples will alleviate the loss in production from Singleton.
6. Defensive tackle Zane Durant
A fifth-round pick of Buffalo, Durant was regarded as one of the nation’s best defensive tackles heading into the 2025 season. He was tabbed a preseason All-American by several outlets after a dominant 42-tackle (11 for loss) season in 2024.
However, Durant regressed in his senior year (4.5 TFLs) and wasn’t the force he was supposed to be on Penn State’s defensive line. While he certainly made an impact, one of the five defensive tackles the Nittany Lions earned commitments from in the transfer portal could replicate his 2025 production.
5. Safety Zakee Wheatley
Wheatley, a fifth-round pick of Carolina, was a staple in Penn State’s secondary for two seasons. He was a ballhawk, totaling four interceptions since 2024, a consistent tackler and strong in pass coverage.
Penn State’s secondary will miss Wheatley, but Campbell added three talented safeties from Iowa State: Marcus Neal Jr., Jamison Patton and Jeremiah Cooper. Neal already is earning first-round draft grades for 2027. Safety is one of the Nittany Lions’ strongest rooms in 2026.
, so while losing an elite player in Wheatley hurts, it won’t make a huge impact on next year’s team.
4. Running back Kaytron Allen
Allen was the last Penn State player drafted, in the sixth round by Washington, despite ending his career as the program’s all-time leading rusher. And he accomplished that despite being the bell cow back in only his senior season. Allen had a marvelous 2025 campaign, totaling 1,303 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.
Allen quite literally was Penn State’s entire offense in 2025. When he was productive, so was the rest of the team. When he had a bad game (as he did against Indiana), the offense couldn’t find a rhythm.
Penn State will feel the loss of Allen. However, Campbell made running back a portal priority and brought a new offensive system. The Nittany Lions should be just fine in that position.
3. Left tackle Drew Shelton
The departure of Shelton to Dallas in Round 4 is one of the most impactful due to his position’s importance. The Nittany Lions likely will start redshirt freshman Malachi Goodman at left tackle. His next live snap will be his first.
Shelton started 28 games since 2024 and helped anchor a solid left side of the line. He had a strong season in 2025, allowing just one sack to Arvelle Reese, the No. 5 overall pick in the draft, and was trustworthy on Allar and Grunkemeyer’s blindsides.
2. Defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton
Dennis-Sutton (Round 4 to Green Bay) was far and away the Nittany Lions best pass-rusher in 2025. Last season was truly the first when he owned that title, as he played alongside New York Giant edge rusher Abdul Carter the year prior.
Dennis-Sutton posted 42 tackles and 8.5 sacks in 2025 while facing consistent double teams. He also made his mark on special teams with three blocked punts. He was one of the Nittany Lions’ best defensive players, and Penn State might need two ends to replace his production.
He was a player opposing teams had to gameplan against. It’s hard to gauge if next year’s team has that kind of presence on the defensive line.
Offensive guard Vega Ioane
Ioane is the most talented and impactful of the bunch. And shockingly enough, he was the lowest-rated recruit of the eight players selected as 3-star recruit in the 2022 class.
He was Penn State’s only first-round pick (to Baltimore at No. 14 overall) and for good reason. Ioane was as reliable as it gets up front. He did it all, whether it was pancaking defenders, protecting Allar or setting up the run game.
Penn State will replace Ioane with honorable mention All-Big 12 guard Trevor Buhr from Iowa State. But it’s difficult to see him having the same impact as Ioane.
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Chase Fisher is a student at Penn State University who has covered men's hockey and baseball for The Daily Collegian. He is covering football for Penn State on SI. Follow him on X @chase_fisher4.Follow chase_fisher4