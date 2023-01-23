Bracketology Watch: Pitt Pegged as No. 11 Seed by Andy Katz

The Pitt Panthers are still in a solid position to make the NCAA Tournament besides a bad loss to Florida State.

PITTSBURGH -- Selection Sunday is rapidly approaching and despite a difficult loss at home to a sub-.500 Florida State team, the Pitt Panthers are in a solid position to make their first NCAA Tournament since 2016 according to many of the Bracketoligists protecting the field from 50 days out.

Andy Katz, a college basketball reporter and analyst for the NCAA, has Pitt in his projected field for now as an 11 seed. They would face sixth-seeded Indiana in their opening-round game in the West Region, if his predictions hold. The winner would face the winner of the 14-3 game between Eastern Washington and Texas.

The Panthers did drop out of Ktaz's "Power 36" rankings of the top teams in college basketball this week after he slotted them at No. 23 last week. They have three big opportunities in front of them against Wake Forest, Miami and North Carolina - three Quad 1 teams - ahead of them over the next week and a half.

