Former Pitt LS Cal Adomitis Gets Game Ball from Bengals' Playoff Win

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers long snapper Cal Adomitis played a pivotal role in the Cincinnati Bengals' divisional playoff win over the Buffalo Bills this weekend. In the heavy snow that blanketed Buffalo, Adomitis executed clean special teams work and got the game ball from his head coach afterward.

"It's hard, man, to snap, the hold, the kick, the punt," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said before tossing a ball to Adomitis.

Adomitis put together a decorated career at Pitt that included a first-team All-American selection by the American Football Coaches Association in 2021 and distinction as the Patrick Mannelly Award winner for best senior long snapper at the FBS level that same year. He played in and started each of his 64 career games dating back to 2017.

He signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent and had spent Week 1 on the practice squad. When his team lost their starting long snapper to injury, and lost a game partly because they used a backup tight end as their emergency long snapper, Adomitis was elevated to the active roster and a starting role. He's proved a valuable addition for the AFC North Champion Bengals, who will meet the Kansas City Cheifs in the AFC Championship game next weekend.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Damar Hamlin with Bills for Divisional Playoff Game

Pitt Signee Jaland Lowe Earns High Praise from ESPN Recruiting Analyst

Pitt vs Florida State Takeaways: Panthers' Defense Falls Flat

2024 Pennsylvania RB Julez Goff Picks Pitt

Four-Star Pitt Signee Jaland Lowe Moves up ESPN Recruiting Rankings

Tony Dungy Blasted for Damar Hamlin, Litter Box Comment