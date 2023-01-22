Pitt Signee Jaland Lowe Earns High Praise from ESPN Recruiting Analyst

PITTSBURGH -- The recruiting class Jeff Capel is bringing to Pittsburgh next fall is shaping up to be one of the best of his tenure. If the class holds in its current spot at No. 25 in 247Sports' national team recruiting rankings, it would be the highest-rated class of freshmen Pitt Panthers Capel has ever recruited.

The class is headlined by four-star point guard Jaland Lowe of Fort Bend Marshall High School in Houston, Texas. Lowe's recruitment really took off last summer, when he lit up the Nike EYBL circuit with his AAU . As he continues to play at a high level during his final season of high school ball - 25.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game - he's earned high praise from national recruiting analysts.

"Never complains," ESPN's lead basketball recruiting analyst Paul Biancardi said of Lowe, who scored his 2,000th career point last week. "Great summer with Houston Hoops and has continued it during his high school season. Jumper is polished, float game is tight, floor game is sound and makes simple plays. Look forward to seeing him at Pittsburgh."

Biancardi's praise is reflected in Lowe's spot in ESPN's player rankings He is the only Panthers signee among their list of top-100 players in the class of 2023. He's the No. 66 player in that ranking and graded as an 83 overall prospect.

