Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro Calling Pitt vs. Syracuse Game
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will have a special guest for their upcoming game vs. Syracuse at the Petersen Events Center, who will take part in calling the contest.
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro will provide commentary during the live radio broadcast of the game between the Panthers and the Orange on Feb. 18 on 93.7 The Fan, according to Christopher Carter of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Shapiro will join Curtis Aiken, who starred for Pitt basketball from 1983-87, on the radio broadcast. Aiken is in his 15th season as a radio anaylst for Pitt basketball, serving alongside long-time play-by-play commentator Bill Hillgrove.
The duo have a prior relationship, with Shapiro adding Aiken to his administration's transition leadership board in Nov. 2022 and appointing Aiken to Board of Trustees of the University of Pittsburgh in Jan. 2024 for a term through Oct. 5, 2027.
Aiken came to Pitt as a Parade All-American and started 82 of 120 contests at Pitt in his four seasons with the program. He also averaged 10.0 points, 3.2 assists, 1.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 26.8 minutes per game, while shooting 47.6% from the field.
He is one of 47 Panthers to score 1,000 points in his career, and ranks No. 27 in program history with 1,200 points.
Aiken is also a part of one of five father son duos to play for Pitt, along with his son, Curtis Aiken Jr., who spent four seasons as a walk-on, 2018-22.
Shapiro is in his first term as Governor of Pennsylvania, succeeding Tom Wolf. He won the 2022 general election as a Democrat, defeating Republican nominee Doug Mastriano. He previously served two terms as the Pennsylvania Attorney General from 2017-23 before running for Governor.
Shapiro also served as both the Chair and a Member of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners from 2012-17 and in as a Member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from the 153rd district from 2005-12. He graduated from the University of Rochester with a degree in political science and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University.
Shapiro played high school basketball at Akiba Hebrew Academy in Merion Station, Pa., serving as the captain his senior season.
Pitt defeated Syracuse earlier this season, 77-73 on the road on Jan. 25, and will look to earn the season sweep. They will also try to get back-to-back wins, as they beat Miami, 74-65 on Feb. 15.
