Pitt Baseball Opens Season with Series Sweep
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthters started off their 2025 baseball season in a great way, sweeping Eastern Michigan at Centennial Park in Port Charlotte, Fla.
This makes it back-to-back seasons for the Panthers starting off with a sweep, as they did so vs. the Maine Black Bears in 2024, also at Centennial Park. The Panthers also improve to 7-2 all-time vs. the Eagles, who they last swept in 2020.
Game 1: Pitt wins 9-8 in 12 innings
Pitt had to make a big comeback in the first game vs. Eastern Michigan, coming out victorious in 12 innings, 9-8.
The Eagles took an 8-2 lead in the seventh inning, scoring three runs in both the fourth inning and the seventh inning.
Pitt started their comeback in the bottom of the seventh inning, with sophomore catcher Sebastian Pisacreta singling and then redshirt junior outfielder Lorenzo Carrier hitting a home run, making it 8-4.
Sophomore infielder Ryan Zuckerman singled, senior catcher Jayden Melendez walked and then junior infielder Gavin Miller singled to right center, scoring Zuckerman and moving Melendez to third base.
Redshirt freshman outfielder Derrick Tarpley Jr. would hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Melendez and cutting the deficit to two runs with two outs.
Junior infielder Jake Kendro would double in the next at-bat, moving Miller to third base, and then senior infielder Luke Cantwell doubled himself, scoring both Miller and Kendro, as the Panthers tied the game up at 8-8.
The Eagles would get runners in scoring positions in both the 10th inning and the 11th inning, but couldn't capitalize.
Senior right-handed pitcher Kyle Demi pitched two scoreless innings and then sophomore right-handed pitcher Gavin Chillot went three innings scoreless in extra innings, taking the win.
Zuckerman would finish the game off in the bottom of the 12th inning, as he hit a solo home run over the left field wall.
Game 2: Pitt Wins 11-8
Pitt started out the second game with a 4-0 lead, as junior outfielder A.J. Nessler hit a three-run home run in the first inning and Cantwell hit an RBI-double in the second inning.
Eastern Michigan would then score eight runs over the next three innings, taking an 8-4 lead and putting Pitt in a difficult spot again. Graduate student catcher Harrison Travis hit two home runs during this run, with three RBIs.
The Panthers then started their comeback in the sixth inning, loading the bases with Miller, senior outfielder/infielder David Pedanou and Kendro each walking.
Cantwell would single to left field, scoring Miller, then Pisacreta hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Pedanou, cutting the deficit to 8-6.
Carrier made it to first base on a hit by pitch and Zuckerman made it to first on a fielder's choice, with Carrier out, but Kendro scoring, making it a one-run game.
Nessler walked, loading the bases again, and Melendez made it to first on a hit by pitch, scoring Cantwell to tie the game at 8-8.
Miller walked, giving the Panthers a 9-8 lead, then Pedanou singled to center field, scoring both Melendez and Nessler, taking an 11-8 lead.
Eastern Michigan loaded the bases in the top of the seventh inning with one out, but Pitt senior left-handed pitcher Ethan Firoved got a strikeout and a flyout, keeping his team in the lead.
Firoved would star the rest of the way, with three more strikeouts, finishing with his first save on the season.
Game 3: Pitt Wins 17-2 in Seven Innings
Pitt absolutely dominated Eastern Michigan in their series finale, winning 17-2 and forcing the run rule in the seventh inning. The run rule is applied generally in non-conference games when a team leads by 10 runs or more by the seventh inning.
The Panthers scored three runs in the second inning, seven runs in the fourth inning and six runs in the sixth inning en route to their resounding victory.
Zuckerman led the way with five RBIs on three hits and a double, while Cantwell also had three hits, including a double and a triple, plus an RBI for the Panthers.
Carrier added three RBIs, with a double and a solo shot. Pisacreta and Nessler hit two RBIs, with both players hitting home runs. Junior catcher/infielder Jackson Cooke also homered for Pitt.
Redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Drew Lafferty went 5.0 innings for the Panthers, with four strikeouts and allowing just two runs for his first win of the season. Right-handed pitchers, junior Noah Czajkowski and redshirt junior Sam Bryan each went a scoreless inning to finish off the game.
Next Up for Pitt Baseball
Pitt will face Monmouth in Cary, N.C. next weekend, Feb. 21-23, where they'll look to keep their good start going.
