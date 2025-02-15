Pitt Defeats Miami, Ends Losing Streak
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers got back to winning ways, as they defeated Miami, 74-65, at the Petersen Events Center.
The win for Pitt ends a four-game losing streak over the past two weeks. They had a close road loss to Wake Forest, 76-74 on Feb. 1, an embarassing home defeat to Virginia, 73-57 on Feb. 3, another one-possesion road defeat vs. UNC on Feb. 8, 67-66, and then a blowout road loss against SMU, 83-63 on Feb. 11.
They improve to 15-10 overall and 5-8 in the ACC on the season and also end a two game losing streak to the Hurricanes (6-19 overall, 2-12 ACC).
The Panthers put in freshman guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings into the starting lineup vs. the Hurricanes, with both guards, sophomore Jaland Lowe and graduate student Damian Dunn, out with injuries.
Both teams struggled offensively early on, with Pitt holding just a 7-5 lead in the first six minutes of the game.
Miami then got three 3-pointers in a row, with redshirt junior guard A.J. Staton-McCray making back-to-back shots and freshman guard Austin Swartz getting the third, taking a 14-7 lead.
The Panthers responded, with junior forward Cameron Corhen making two baskets and senior guard Ishmael Leggett scoring a layup to cut the deficit to one, 14-13.
Hurricanes graduate student center Lynn Kidd scored two baskets in the paint and then freshman guard Jalil Bethea hit a 3-pointer, as they extended their lead to 21-13 with 8:36 remaining.
Pitt stayed in the game, with a 7-0 run themselves, as Leggett coverted an and-one opportunity off a layup, freshman guard Amsal Delalić made a jumper and then redshirt senior forward Zack Austin scored a layup off the fast break
Miami senior guard Matthew Cleveland scored three baskets, but Pitt would get three shots as well, with a Delalić jumper, a layup from Corhen and a 3-pointer from Leggett, tying it up at 30-30.
Hurricanes freshman guard Divine Ugochukwu made a 3-pointer, but the Panthers took a 32-30 lead at halftime, thanks to a layup from Leggett and a 3-pointer at the buzzer from Delalić.
This was just the third time that Pitt led at halftime this season in ACC play, doing so previously in the 83-68 home win over Stanford on Jan. 4 and the loss to Wake Forest.
Both teams kept it close in the second half, but the Panthers led 46-41 at the under-12 media timeout, thanks to Austin making a jumper and a 3-pointer and Cummings adding a layup and a jumper himself.
Pitt used a 10-2 run over four minutes, thanks to three free throws from Corhen, two foul shots from Leggett, a basket from Austin and a 3-ponter from Cummings, to earn their first double-digit lead of the day, 53-43 midway through the second half.
Delalic continued playing well for the Panthers, making two jumpers and a 3-pointer, but the Hurricanes stayed in it, with Kidd scoring six points on a basket and four free throws and a 3-pointer from Staton-McCray, keeping the deficit at 62-56 with 2:30 remaining.
Cummings and Austin both made two foul shots each and Corhen made a basket in the paint, putting Pitt up 10 points, before Bethea's 3-pointer with a minute remaining.
Austin and Cummings again made four free throws each and ensured the Panthers ended this game with a win.
Pitt hosts Syracuse on Feb. 18, as they'll look to get the double over them, defeating them on the road, 77-73 on Jan. 25.
