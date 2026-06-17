Pitt Announces Home-And-Home Series with Butler

The Pitt Panthers have announced on social media a home-and-home series with Butler. The series will start this season on Nov 13 at Butler's Hinkle Fieldhouse. It will then come back to the Petersen Event Center the following season on a date that is to-be-determined but is in 2027.

early szn test added to the non con👀



More 🔗: https://t.co/Oer6vetyfT pic.twitter.com/BTGL7gjY2p — Pitt Basketball (@Pitt_MBB) June 15, 2026

The Butler Bulldogs finished last season eighth in the Big East with a 7-13 conference record and a 16-16 record overall. Their season ended with a first-round loss to Providence in the Big East Tournament.

Pitt didn't have much better of a season, finishing with a 13-20 overall record and a 5-13 conference record to land 15th in the ACC. They were at least able to get a win in the first round of the ACC Tournament before falling to NC State.

Butler joins a list of four confirmed non-conference opponents for Pitt. So far Pitt will face off against Butler, Oklahoma and DePaul in the Fort Meyers Tip-Off and Missouri in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Though head coach Jeff Capel is still at the helm, Pitt has an almost entirely new team due to losing and gaining players in the transfer portal. Even before ACC play starts, these non-conference games can be a good test for the Panthers to prove they're better than last year; last season's non-conference games included losses to schools such as Quinnipiac and Hofstra.

Pitt Record Against Butler

This will be the 15th time Pitt and Butler face off, but just the programs' third matchup in the 21st century. Pitt and Butler played each other 12 times between 1928-1946.

Pitt and Butler met for the first time in decades in the 2011 NCAA Tournament. Butler defeated Pitt 71-70 in the Round of 32, eventually making it all the way to the National Championship game.

The two teams met a year later in the 2012 College Basketball Invitational. Pitt came away with a 68-62 win in overtime, eventually going on to win the whole tournament.

The most recent Big East team Pitt played was Villanova last season, losing 79-61. As Pitt was in the Big East for much of program history, Villanova was a familiar opponent. Butler was in the Horizon League, and then the Atlantic 10, during Pitt's reign in the Big East. The Bulldogs didn't move to the Big East until the Panthers joined the ACC.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!