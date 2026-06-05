Pitt Gets Opponent In ACC/SEC Challenge

The Pitt Panthers have gotten their opponent for this upcoming season's ACC/SEC Challenge. According to Jon Rothstein, the Panthers will play at Missouri on Dec 1.

The Panthers don't have a great record in the ACC/SEC Challenge, as they lost to Texas A&M in a close-ish game last season. The year before was even worse, as the Panthers were ranked before getting blown out by a 13-19 Mississippi State team.

This matchup with Missouri is a rematch from the 2023-24 season, when the Panther lost to the Tigers 71-64 at home. Now, the Panthers have to face the Tigers on the road. This will be just the second matchup the two programs face each other in history.

Missouri last season was 20-12 and finished seventh in the SEC. Despite the impressive season, they actually lost to Notre Dame, one of the few ACC teams worse than Pitt, in the ACC/SEC challenge. Regardless, Missouri will be an early test for the new Panthers team.

New Look Panthers

Pitt is coming into this season with a whole new squad, with rising sophomore guard Macari Moore is the only returning player from last season. The Panthers were both victims and benefactors of the transfer portal.

Some of the biggest names include Syracuse transfer Nait George, Mercer transfer Armani Mighty and Charleston Southern transfer A'Lahn Sumler. The new transfers bring in a mix of experience, scoring, defense and versatility.

Besides the transfers, Pitt still has two exciting freshmen incoming. Though wing Anthony Felesi decomitted, it seems like the two other freshmen are still on board. The Panthers recently posted on social media photos of forward putting in work on the Petersen Event Center court.

With all the new transfers coming in, it'll be interesting to see the playing time these freshmen get. They are both too good to redshirt, so they'll definitely have a spot in the rotation. A game against a team like Missouri can be a shot for them to prove their spot in the rotation.

Pitt hasn't had a freshman break out immediately since Bub Carrington in the 2023-24 season. Pitt ranks 45 in the country for best recruiting class, with Missouri all the way up at 14.

Pitt doesn't have great records against Power 4 conference teams, besides the Big 10 inexplicably. This year's ACC/SEC challenge can be an opportunity to show they are truly a different team than years past.

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