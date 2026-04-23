Ranking Pitt's Transfer Portal Additions

The transfer portal for men's college basketball athletes closes on April 21. Players in the portal can still join new teams after this deadline, but players won't be able to enter the portal if they're on a team still. The Pitt Panthers' rotation for next season is likely set, with point guard Macari Moore being the only returning player from the 2025-26 season.

The Panthers did a good job of rebuilding the team from the portal after so many players left. The lineup for next year has a mix of proven players and some who Pitt is taking a chance on.

Naithan George

Syracuse transfer Nait George is arguably Pitt's best pickup. He hasn't put up the same scoring numbers that some other new transfers have, but he is a double digit scorer with three years of ACC experience under his belt. He will also probably be Pitt's best playmaker.

After losing Omari Witherspoon to the portal and Damarco Minor to graduation, Pitt was in desperate need of a point guard. George brings in the team's best assists numbers, 5.4 per game last season, and experience against top conference opponents.

A'Lahn Sumler

Charleston Southern transfer A'Lahn Sumler brings in 18.9 points per game of scoring. The guard had a proven scoring ability in the Big South last season. He can also get a bucket at any level, being Pitt's best three point shooter at 39.6%.

Sumler might need to adjust to tougher opponents in the ACC, but the talent he has shown so far is undeniable.

Armani Mighty

Mercer center Armani Mighty takes Pitt's defense to another level. The 6'10 center averaged a double-double last season and won SoCon Defensive Player of the Year. Pitt was in much need for a center, and Mighty comes in with the potential to be Pitt's best center in years.

Baye Ndongo

Georgia Tech transfer Baye Ndongo also brings three years of ACC expierence and top-tier defense. The 6'9 forward averaged 11.8 points and 8.1 rebounds last season. It would be nice for Pitt to get a true backup center when Mighty is off the floor, but Ndongo could also fill in for that role.

Jonathan Powell

North Carolina transfer Jonathan Powell was one of Pitt's first transfer additions of the off season. The 6'6 wing averaged 4.8 points last season on the Tar Heels, but he averaged 8.3 points during his freshman year on West Virginia.

Powell brings experience playing in tough Power 4 conferences. He also shot 38.4% from three last season.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jonathan Powell (11) reacts to his three-point basket during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Jalil Bethea

A name that got many excited was Alabama transfer Jalil Bethea. Bethea was a McDonalds All-American and five-star recruit out of high school. He hasn't put up huge numbers in college just yet, but he still clearly has a lot of potential.

Pitt already has some nice options for guard play, but Bethea will definitely have a spot in the rotation and can hopefully live up to his expectations.

Dominique Diomande

BYU transfer Dominique Diomande adds some much-needed size to the Panthers. The 6'7 forward didn't put up much numbers as he played behind top-3 pick AJ Dybantsa last season. But, he has shown great athleticism and an ability to get to the rim.

Colin Hawkins

Gardner-Webb transfer Colin Hawkins joined Pitt as a walk-on transfer. The 6'4 guard can add some size to the guard depth, averaging 8.2 points last season.

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