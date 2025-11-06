Pitt Aims to Build on Opening Win vs. Longwood
After taking down the Youngstown State Penguins in their season opener, the Pitt Panthers will prepare for their second game of the 2025-26 season against the Longwood Lancers.
Pitt found its rhythm in the second-half in a 74-59 win over Youngstown St. Senior forward Cameron Cohen led the charge with 23 points and 12 rebounds, while sophomore guard Beebah Cummings was the second-leading scorer with 18 points.
The Panthers will also look to sharpen up their ball security. Despite forcing 12 turnovers they committed 18 of their own. Freshman starters Omari Witherspoon and Roman Siuelpa combined for 5. Witherspoon got called for traveling twice early in the first-half and finished with 2 points and a steal. Siuelpa finished with 4 points, 6 rebounds, and a highlight-reel block on an attempted dunk by the Penguins. Pitt dominated the glass, outrebounded the Penguins 46-24.
The Lancers forced 23 turnovers in their 92-55 season opening win against the Mary Baldwin Fighting Squirrels. Head coach Ronnie Thomas earned his first career victory in the win. Mary Baldwin is a NCAA Division III school that competes in the USA South Atlantic Conference. Longwood outrebounded the Fighting Squirrels 48–21 in their opener. Before 1980 Longwood competed in NCAA D-III themselves and then moved up to the Division II level from 1980-2004 before jumping up to Di and joining the Big South.
Their leading scorer was 6’6 forward Johan Nziemi who shot 6-7 from the field, scoring 16 points and pulling down 9 rebounds. Junior guard Jacoi Hutchinson transferred in from George Washington and added 15 points, Elijah Tucker and Jayden Benard also scored in double digits.
Longwood finished 18-14 last year and 7-9 in Big South play. They lost to Winthorp in the Big South championship. Three of the starting five return from that team, Nziemi, Tucker, and Emanuel Richards. Their most productive player offensively last year, Colby Garland is currently with San Jose St.
The Lancers will travel into Pittsburgh from Farmville, Virginia. Their stadium, the Joan Perry Brock Center, sits roughly 350 miles away from Pitts arena, the Peterson Event Center. It will be the first time the Panthers will ever take on Longwood. Pitt drew 5,050 fans for their opener against Youngstown St. Longwood had 2,341 in attendance at their opener against Mary Baldwin. Following Pitt, Longwood will take on James Madison and Binghamton. Looking ahead, Pitt will take on Eastern Michigan at home before traveling to Morgantown for West Virginia.
