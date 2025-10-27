Inside The Panthers

Pitt Depth Chart vs. Stanford Revealed

The Pitt Panthers have released the depth chart for the Week 10 road matchup against the Stanford Cardinals.

Mitchell Corcoran

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi (middle) leads the Panthers to the stadium to play the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have released the projected depth chart for this week's road matchup with the Stanford Cardinal.

There were no new changes made to this week's depth chart. Kyle Louis, Rasheem Biles and Nick Lapi are all still listed on the depth chart, despite missing last week's game against NC State.

The Panthers had to be creative with their thin linebacker depth. Braylan Lovelace, Cameron Lindsey and Abe Ibrahim were named as the starters before the game, but Kavir Bains-Marquez played a sizable number of snaps at outside linebacker.

Lovelace led the defense in tackles with five and Bains-Marquez had four tackles, one for a loss and a pass breakup. Lindsey had four tackles, as well, and forced a fumble.

North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) reaches for his fumble against the Pittsburgh Panthers
Jeff Persi also remains the starting left tackle, even after missing three consecutive games with an injury. Sam Carpenter is still the kickoffs specialist after Caleb Junko assumed his duties against the Wolfpack.

Pitt Football Depth Chart vs. Stanford

Offense

Quarterback
Mason Heintschel
Eli Holstein
Cole Gonzales 

Running Back
Desmond Reid
Juelz Goff
Ja'Kyrian Turner

Wide Receiver
Kenny Johnson
Zion Fowler-El
Tony Kinsler

Wide Receiver
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Bryce Yates
Jesse Anderson

Wide Reciever
Cataurus "Blue" Hicks
Deuce Spann
Cam Sapp

Tight End
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas
Justin Holmes

Left Tackle
Jeff Persi
Kendall Stanley

Left Guard
Ryan Carretta
Jackson Brown

Center
Lyndon Cooper
Isaiah Montgomery
Ryan Carretta

Right Guard
BJ Williams
Tai Ray
Torian Chester

Right Tackle
Ryan Baer
Jiavani Cooley

Defense

Defensive End
Blaine Spires
Jaeden Moore
Joey Zelinsky

Defensive Tackle
Francis Brewu
Isaiah Neal
Jahsear Whittington

Defensive Tackle
Sean FitzSimmons
Nick James

Defensive End
Jimmy Scott
Maverick Gracio

Star Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Cameron Lindsey
Emmanuel Taylor

Mike Linebacker
Braylan Lovelace
Nick Lapi
Abe Ibrahim

Money Linebacker
Rasheem Biles
Nick Lapi
Cameron Lindsey

Strong Safety
Cruce Brookins
Josh Guerrier

Free Safety
Javon McIntyre
Kavir Bains-Marquez
Allen Bryant

Cornerback
Tamon Lynum
Shawn Lee Jr.
Zion Ferguson

Cornerback
Rashad Battle
Shadarian Harrison
Rashan Murray

Specialists

Placekicker
Trey Butkowski
Sam Carpenter

Punter
Caleb Junko
Kaemon Tijerina

Holder
Caleb Junko
Kaemon Tijerina

Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula
Nico Crawford

Kickoff Returner
Kenny Johnson
Deuce Spann
Cataurus "Blue" Hicks

Punt Returner
Desmond Reid
Kenny Johnson
Raphael "Poppi" Williams

Kickoffs
Sam Carpenter
Trey Butkowski

Published
