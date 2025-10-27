Pitt Depth Chart vs. Stanford Revealed
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have released the projected depth chart for this week's road matchup with the Stanford Cardinal.
There were no new changes made to this week's depth chart. Kyle Louis, Rasheem Biles and Nick Lapi are all still listed on the depth chart, despite missing last week's game against NC State.
The Panthers had to be creative with their thin linebacker depth. Braylan Lovelace, Cameron Lindsey and Abe Ibrahim were named as the starters before the game, but Kavir Bains-Marquez played a sizable number of snaps at outside linebacker.
Lovelace led the defense in tackles with five and Bains-Marquez had four tackles, one for a loss and a pass breakup. Lindsey had four tackles, as well, and forced a fumble.
Jeff Persi also remains the starting left tackle, even after missing three consecutive games with an injury. Sam Carpenter is still the kickoffs specialist after Caleb Junko assumed his duties against the Wolfpack.
Pitt Football Depth Chart vs. Stanford
Offense
Quarterback
Mason Heintschel
Eli Holstein
Cole Gonzales
Running Back
Desmond Reid
Juelz Goff
Ja'Kyrian Turner
Wide Receiver
Kenny Johnson
Zion Fowler-El
Tony Kinsler
Wide Receiver
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Bryce Yates
Jesse Anderson
Wide Reciever
Cataurus "Blue" Hicks
Deuce Spann
Cam Sapp
Tight End
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas
Justin Holmes
Left Tackle
Jeff Persi
Kendall Stanley
Left Guard
Ryan Carretta
Jackson Brown
Center
Lyndon Cooper
Isaiah Montgomery
Ryan Carretta
Right Guard
BJ Williams
Tai Ray
Torian Chester
Right Tackle
Ryan Baer
Jiavani Cooley
Defense
Defensive End
Blaine Spires
Jaeden Moore
Joey Zelinsky
Defensive Tackle
Francis Brewu
Isaiah Neal
Jahsear Whittington
Defensive Tackle
Sean FitzSimmons
Nick James
Defensive End
Jimmy Scott
Maverick Gracio
Star Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Cameron Lindsey
Emmanuel Taylor
Mike Linebacker
Braylan Lovelace
Nick Lapi
Abe Ibrahim
Money Linebacker
Rasheem Biles
Nick Lapi
Cameron Lindsey
Strong Safety
Cruce Brookins
Josh Guerrier
Free Safety
Javon McIntyre
Kavir Bains-Marquez
Allen Bryant
Cornerback
Tamon Lynum
Shawn Lee Jr.
Zion Ferguson
Cornerback
Rashad Battle
Shadarian Harrison
Rashan Murray
Specialists
Placekicker
Trey Butkowski
Sam Carpenter
Punter
Caleb Junko
Kaemon Tijerina
Holder
Caleb Junko
Kaemon Tijerina
Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula
Nico Crawford
Kickoff Returner
Kenny Johnson
Deuce Spann
Cataurus "Blue" Hicks
Punt Returner
Desmond Reid
Kenny Johnson
Raphael "Poppi" Williams
Kickoffs
Sam Carpenter
Trey Butkowski
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Four Takeaways From Pitt's Record Breaking Win vs. NC State
- Pitt Freshman QB Makes History With Legendary Performance
- Win Over NC State was Personal for Pitt Offensive Lineman
- No. 4 Pitt Volleyball Sweeps Wake Forest
- Pitt's Trey Butkowski Breaks School Record
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt