Pitt LB Trio Named to Midseason Watch List

The Pitt Panthers' linebackers were recognized as one of the best tandems in the country.

Sep 14, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis celebrates with linebacker Rasheem Biles (31) after intercepting West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) in the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Image Images
Sep 14, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis celebrates with linebacker Rasheem Biles (31) after intercepting West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) in the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers linebacker trio Kyle Louis, Rasheem Biles and Braylan Lovelace have been named to the Pony Express Award Midseason Watch List, the team announced.

The Pony Express Award recognizes college football's most outstanding tandem, regardless of position. The award is presented by the Pony Express Huddle Foundation, founded by SMU legends Eric Dickerson and Craig James.

Louis, Biles and Lovelace are the top three tacklers on Pitt's defense so far this season. They have been a key to the Panthers' defensive success. Pitt currently ranks fourth in the ACC in total defense, sixth nationally in rushing defense, and has the fifth-most tackles for loss in college football.

Kyle Louis

Louis has totaled 52 tackles, 5.5 for a loss, two sacks, three pass breakups and two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble so far this season.

Florida State Seminoles running back Gavin Sawchuk (27) runs the ball past Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9)
Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Gavin Sawchuk (27) runs the ball past Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Louis had another big game in last weekend's win over Stanford. Although he suffered an injury two games ago against Syracuse and missed the NC State game, Louis was ruled a game-time decision against the Cardinal and totaled 11 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception.

This is yet another watch list Louis has been added to this season. The former All-American has already been named to the Lombardi Award Midseason Watch List, the Butkus Award Watch List, the 2025 Pro Football Focus All-ACC Team, the 2025 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List and the ESPN preseason All-America team this year.

Rasheem Biles

Biles is still Pitt's second-leading tackler, tied with Louis, even though he has missed the last three games due to injury.

Biles has 52 total tackles, 8.5 for a loss, two sacks, two pass breakups, a 75-yard pick-six and a fumble recovery in 2025. Biles was at the top of the ACC in tackles and tackles for loss prior to his injury.

This is a much-needed bye week for Pitt's banged-up defense. Biles and backup linebacker Nick Lapi have missed the last couple of games, but Biles hinted at a potential return.

Braylan Lovelace

Lovelace currently leads the Panthers' defense in tackles with 55. He has been a force at middle linebacker this season, totaling 3.5 tackles for loss, five quarterback hurries and an interception.

Lovelace earned his first weekly honor of the year when he was named to the Pro Football Focus ACC Team of the Week for his performance in the 34-31 win over No. 25 Florida State. Lovelace had 10 tackles and two hurries in that game.

Published
