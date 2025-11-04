Pitt's Defense Dominates PFF Honors List
PITTSBURGH — Four Pitt Panthers were named to the Pro Football Focus ACC Team of the Week for their performances in the 35-20 win over Stanford this past weekend.
Shawn Lee Jr., Ryan Baer, Kyle Louis and Jimmy Scott all earned the honor. Lee was also named to the PFF National Team of the Week.
This week had the most Panthers named to the PFF ACC Team of the week since Nick James, Ryan Carretta, Tamon Lynum and Cruce Brookins all earned the honor for their performances in the win over Syracuse.
Shawn Lee Jr.
According to PFF, Lee had the best coverage grade and the best overall grade on Pitt's defense against Stanford. Lee scored his first-career pick-six on his first-career interception and was targeted three times without allowing a catch.
Lee replaced Rashad Battle after he suffered an injury in the second quarter and ended up with the second-most snaps of all the Pitt corners in the game.
Lee now has 17 tackles and four pass breakups to along along with his 30-yard pick-six in his true freshman season.
Kyle Louis
Louis had the second-best coverage and overall grades, only behind Lee, on the Panthers' defense. The All-American linebacker led with 11 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception.
Louis is now up to 52 tackles, 5.5 for a loss, three pass breakups, two sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception so far this season.
Jimmy Scott
Scott recorded four pressures, four tackles, two for a loss and 2.5 sacks against the Cardinal. This was the first game this season that Scott recorded more than one sack in a game, and it was the second-most sacks he has ever totaled in a single game.
Scott's career high remains his 3.5 sack performance in the 17-15 win over Cal last season. His four pressures against Stanford were also tied for the most with Jahsear Whittington.
Ryan Baer
Baer was the only Pitt starting offensive lineman not to allow a single pressure last week. Stanford was held to just two sacks and eight pressures.
Baer had the second-best pass blocking grade behind Kendall Stanley, who allowed just one pressure in the game. Baer also had the top run-blocking grade.
