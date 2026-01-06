Pitt Starting DT Enters Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers starting sophomore defensive tackle Francis Brewu has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett.
Brewu was named a Pro Football Focus Freshman All-American in 2024 and was an All-ACC Honorable Mention this past season.
Brewu made 13 career starts and played in 24 games during his two seasons with the Panthers. He had his best year in 2025, recording 36 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack and. forced a fumble.
Brewu is Pitt's first defensive tackle to enter the portal this offseason. This loss hurts, but luckily for Pitt, there are still several starters expected to return in 2026.
Pitt's New Defensive Line
Without Brewu, the interior defensive front still has starter Sean FitzSimmons, Nick James and a Swiss Army Knife in Isaiah "Ghost" Neal, along with Jahsear Whittington, who saw his backup role increase later in the season.
Excluding Brewu's contribution, the group totaled 95 tackles and 7.5 sacks last season.
According to PFF, James and Neal forced the most pressures of the defensive tackles with 23 and 22, respectively, while Bewu forced 20 pressures and FitzSimmons forced 11.
There is also additional depth with redshirt freshman Ty Yuhas, true freshmen Trevor Sommers and Charlie Donehue, and incoming freshman Lincoln Hoke.
At defensive end, Pitt won't return Nate Temple, Blaine Spires and Joey Zelinsky due to eligibility, plus Maverick Gracio, who entered the transfer portal.
Jimmy Scott is set to return after posting 18 tackles and 4.5 sacks, along with Zach Crothers, who showed promise with 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks in just three games before suffering a season-ending injury, and Jaeden Moore, who spent most of the 2025 season injured but was listed as a starter entering the year.
Additionally, the Panthers have true freshmen JuJu Anderson, Denim Cook, and Ben Kauffman, redshirt sophomore Cam Rosinsky and incoming freshmen Joshua Pittman and Reston Lehman.
Pitt Targeting Defensive Line in Portal
Pitt has reportedly scheduled a visit with Texas Tech transfer edge rusher Braylon Rigsby, which is the first reported visit the Panthers have set up for a transfer portal defensive lineman recruit.
Rigsby is a redshirt sophomore who stands at 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds. He posted 24 tackles in three seasons with the Red Raiders and will have two years of eligibility.
The defensive line isn't a position that necessarily needs a ton of help from the portal, unlike wide receiver, tight end and linebacker, but it certainly wouldn't hurt either.
