Pitt AD Reveals Why He Brought Jeff Capel Back

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will have men's basketball head coach Jeff Capel come back for his ninth season at the helm, following a press release from Athletic Director Allen Greene.

Capel's return is somewhat of a surprise, given his .500 record and just one NCAA Tournament appearance, plus going 13-20 overall and 5-13 record in the ACC this past season, but the Panthers will stick with their head coach for the 2026-27 campaign.

One report from ESPN's Pete Thamel showed that Pitt would owe $15 million on the buyout to Capel, who signed an extension with the program in July 2024, keeping him there through the 2029-30 season.

Greene put out a statement on why they brough Capel back, but didn't mention that buyout in the lengthy press release.

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Jeff Capel III reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

He mentioned that the season didn't go how anyone thought it would and that it "fell short of our expectations."

Some of the other key parts of the press release mentioned the talented recruiting class they're bringing in, one of the best in the nation, and how new general manager Jay Kuntz has played a role in that and will do so with the upcoming transfer portal window.

He also noted that they give everything they can via revenue sharing, about $20.5 million total for Division I schools, to student-athletes and that they are looking for ways to maximize NIL for not just basketball, but the entire athletic department

Full Statement from Pitt AD Allen Greene

Panther Nation,

Over the past several months, I have spent a great deal of time evaluating every aspect of our men’s basketball program. That process included conversations with Coach Capel, a review of our staff and our roster, our program structure and the transfer portal landscape as well as our investment in the program. I consulted with University leadership to ensure we continue to be aligned with our expectations for the program.

After that comprehensive evaluation, I have made the decision that Jeff Capel will continue to lead our men’s basketball program. I believe our best path forward is leadership continuity paired with clear expectations and a willingness to evolve.

This was not a simple decision and I believe you deserve to understand the thinking behind it.

To be blunt, this season fell well short of our expectations. Our level of investment in this year’s team was sufficient enough for us to reach the NCAA Tournament at a minimum. Simply fighting to qualify for the ACC Tournament is not good enough, and I am sure you feel the same way.

At the same time, our student-athletes continued to compete with effort, pride and resilience through a difficult season. They fought until the end and represented this University with toughness. Effort alone is not enough. We must be better going forward. I know it. Jeff knows it. And you know it. Jeff and I will continue to examine every aspect of the program and will make the necessary changes.

Over the last 10 months, we have taken important steps to modernize our program. We hired a men’s basketball general manager who has been evaluating our current roster and strengthening our approach to talent evaluation, roster construction and transfer portal strategy.

In today’s college basketball landscape, teams that win in March are typically anchored by players with maturity and toughness. Building a roster with those characteristics will be a central priority moving forward.

Our focus turns to welcoming a highly regarded recruiting class, retaining key contributors and strategically using the transfer portal to add experience and balance.

Chancellor Gabel has said on many occasions that Pitt Athletics serves as the front porch of Pitt and we are grateful that the University is invested in our success.

We already provide our student-athletes with the full amount allowable through revenue sharing. But the programs that thrive are the ones that bring their entire community together, from alumni and fans to supporters and corporate partners, to create above-the-cap NIL opportunities for our student-athletes.

Our region is one of the most dynamic economic centers in the country. Ten Fortune 500 companies are headquartered here and more than thirty others maintain a significant presence in the area. Our platform connects businesses with one of the most passionate fan bases in college sports and offers meaningful ways to engage with the Pittsburgh community. That creates a tremendous opportunity for Pitt Athletics to partner with those companies who choose to invest in the success of our student-athletes and programs.

When Pitt Athletics succeeds, it reflects the pride, resilience and competitive spirit of this city. Our fans should expect a program that reflects those same qualities.

Our goal is building a team capable of competing for championships and representing Pitt in a way that makes this community proud. Thank you for your continued support of all of our programs.

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