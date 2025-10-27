Pitt Basketball Secures 4-Star Wing Commitment
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have landed Class of 2026 four-star wing Anthony Felesi, per Jonathan Givony of Draft Express.
Pitt hosted Felesi on an official visit on Sept. 4, and the top 100 recruit named Pitt in his top five schools on Oct. 14. Felesi hails from Utah, but chose the Panthers over UCLA, USC, San Diego State and BYU.
Felesi made official visits to San Diego State and USC in September and visited UCLA on Oct. 22, according to Rivals.
The 6-foot-5, 180-pound Felesi plays his high school ball for Utah Prep in Hurricane, Utah, where he averaged 13.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game last season, according to MaxPreps. Felesi averaged 14.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per game the year before as a sophomore.
Felesi is a consensus four-star and top 100 recruit by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.
ESPN has Felesi as the No. 76 player in the class, the No. 31 small forward in the country and the No. 4 player out of Utah. The Rivals Industry Rankings list Felesi as the No. 2 player from Utah, the No. 14 shooting guard in the class and the No. 61 player in the nation. The 247Sports Composite ranks Felesi as the No. 26 small forward, the No. 2 player in Utah and the No. 61 player nationally.
Felesi is the third commit to Pitt's 2026 recruiting class. The Panthers have already landed four-star power forward Chase Foster and four-star shooting guard Jermal Jones, both out of IMG Academy.
Felesi's addition to the class moved the Panthers' 2026 recruiting class up to No. 9 in the country and No. 2 in the ACC on Rivals. The 247Sports Composite has Pitt's class ranked No. 6 in the country and No. 2 in the ACC.
The Panthers still have several targets that they hope to land. Pitt has made a push for four-star Archbishop Stempinac guard Jasiah Jervis, who will announce his commitment on Nov. 5. Jervis named Pitt in his top five schools on Oct. 16 and has since moved Pitt into his top four, after removing Illinois.
The Panthers have also targeted four-star guards Adam Oumiddoch, Quincy Wadley and Steven Reynolds, and four-star small forward Baba Oladotun.
