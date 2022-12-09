Pitt Basketball Releases Statement on Dior Johnson's Suspension

PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers guard Dior Johnson pled guilty to two misdemeanor charges this week and was sentenced to a year of probation. The former top-100 recruit was suspended from the team after he was arrested in October on assault charges stemming from an incident that took place in September.

Pitt Athletics released a statement on Johnson, saying he remains suspended and that he has steps still to take before he can be reinstated with the team.

“Pitt continues to follow University and athletic department protocols regarding Dior Johnson’s suspension," a Pitt spokesperson said. "All parties continue to work through the process and will not comment until additional steps have been completed.”

Even if Johnson is reinstated, his attorney will have to file a petition to allow him to travel with the team to away games.

Despite the legal portion of this incident being settled, Johnson still has a long way to go before it can be considered behind him.

