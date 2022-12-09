Pitt G Dior Johnson Pleads Guilty to Two Misdemeanor Charges

The former five-star Pitt Panthers recruit has been sentenced to one year of probation.

PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers guard Dior Johnson's legal troubles took a turn as the suspended basketball player pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges. He was sentenced to one year of probation.

The suspended Pitt guard's attorney, Bob Delgreco, said the ruling was fair.

"Judge [Jill E.] Rangos has a reputation for being firm and fair and I think she was both today," Delgreco told George Michalowski of Pittsburgh Sports Now. "I think the one-year probation was a fair sentence. The conditions were standard. ... Hopefully the University of Pittsburgh considers removing the persona non grata aspect. Hopefully, he can participate in the sport that he identifies with and loves."

Johnson was charged on Oct. 6 for accounts of aggravated assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint, simple assault and false imprisonment. The offense date is recorded at Sept. 5, 2022.

He was suspended from the basketball program shortly after the news broke.

Johnson's misdemeanor charge could allow him to return to the program. Pitt basketball has not yet said whether Johnson will be allowed to rejoin the team.

