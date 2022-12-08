Skip to main content

Gametime Set for Pitt vs North Carolina Basketball

The Pitt Panthers will tip-off at noon in their ACC home opener.

PITTSBURGH -- Tip-off between the Pitt Panthers and North Carolina has been set, the ACC announced. The 2021 national runner-ups and preseason No. 1 team in the country will visit the Petersen Events Center for a noon start the day before New Year's Eve. ACC Network will broadcast the game. 

The Panthers fell to 6-4 after dropping a one-point game to Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennesee. They are 1-0 in the ACC, though, after topping North Carolina State 68-60 at PNC Arena last weekend. A road game at Syracuse and the final non-conference games against Sacred Heart and North Florida stand between Pitt and this date with the Tar Heels.

The Panthers have won three of the past four meetings against North Carolina, including a 76-67 victory at the Dean E. Smith Center last season. Pitt, typically a poor shooting team last season, knocked down 10 of 17 3-pointers to steal a win. The team lost its next five in a row to close out the season. 

