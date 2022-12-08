Pitt HC Jeff Capel Grapples with John Hugley's Slow Start

The production has been lacking for star Pitt Panther John Hugley and it's forced his coach to consider other options.

PITTSBURGH -- John Hugley has not looked like himself lately. Fresh off a knee injury, a player expected to anchor the Pitt Panthers on offense has looked lethargic and rusty. Against Vanderbilt - when his size could have been a valuable asset - Hugley was almost a non-factor.

A trend with painful consequences for Pitt is starting to develop. Hugley's been able to supplement his stats with some solid games against mid and low-majors but his averages against high majors - 4.25 points, 0.75 rebounds (zero of them offensive), 0.25 assists, two turnovers and 2.75 fouls per game - are massively disappointing for a player with his kind of talent.

The extent of the problems left Pitt head coach Jeff Capel with a simple, but all-encompassing analysis of Hugley's night against the Commodores.

"He's got to play better, period," Capel said.

A knee injury threw him off the regular preseason schedule and left him to play catchup with the rest of the Panthers. It's been evident at times when he plays offense. The typically assertive and ball-dominant forward has looked lost at times when working with Pitt's outstanding guards. It's left Capel to consider inserting 6'11 sophomore Fede Federiko - who played a simpler role but has been effective in it - into the starting lineup.

"We'll see," Capel said when asked if he'd consider starting Federiko. "We just finished a game. We'll see."

Hugley shooting numbers - 71.4% from the free throw line, 50% from two, and 50% from three - are all just as good, if not better than his marks from his All-ACC campaign in 2021-22, but the parts of his game that don't show up in the box score - fluidity, hustle and understanding of the system and his teammates - are what create the most concern.

Capel has said Hugley is nearing 100% and he hasn't been on a minutes restriction since the Alabama State game, but he has still played just six games with this group and all its new faces. For a guy who didn't participate in the meat of preseason practices, that's crucial.

Hugley's track record has earned him some grace, but the honeymoon period is rapidly closing. The bulk of ACC play is two weeks away and regardless of how he's looked so far, Pitt cannot reach its full potential unless they get Hugley up to speed.

Given the nature of his struggles - more effort, chemistry and conditioning-based than anything technical - it wouldn't be wise to give up on Hugley. A turnaround is possible but the Panthers need it to happen soon.

