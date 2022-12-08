Pitt Has Not Discussed Acrisure Stadium's Future With Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The lease on Acrisure Stadium, home to Pitt Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers football is up in seven years. The Steelers have yet to renew their agreement with the Allegheny County Sports and Exhibition Authority, leaving the Panthers' long-term future at that venue in jeopardy.

But Acrisure Stadium's two tenants are not close to an extension on their current agreement, which runs through February 2031. In fact, they haven't even begun to address what will happen when the lease is up, Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke said at a press conference with local media this week.

“We have not had any specific conversations," Lyke said. "And I’m not going to talk about football stadium issues.”

Pitt and the Steelers rent the stadium through a joint operation called the PSSI Stadium Corporation and agreed to pay a total of $75 million dollars to the Allegheny County Sports and Exhibition Authority in three equal payments when they signed the lease in 2001. The Steelers can choose to extend the existing lease in up to four five-year increments.

Steelers president Art Rooney II said last summer that he hoped to engage in talks to renew the lease in later down the road.

“We’d love to and we assume we will extend the lease at some point,” Rooney said. “We haven’t quite gotten to that point yet. ... At some point, we’ll get into those discussions down the road. … I certainly hope that we’re here for longer than that."

