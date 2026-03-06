Pitt Battling for ACC Tournament Chances Against Syracuse

The Pitt Panthers will play their final regular season game against the Syracuse Orange on March 7. This game is more than just a tough road matchup, it'll determine if Pitt plays in the post season.

Pitt hasn't missed the ACC tournament since joining the conference in 2013. However, their current 4-13 conference record (11-19 overall) puts that streak in jeopardy. Pitt had the chance to punch their ticket to the tournament in the recent home game against Florida State, but lost in a close finish despite their massive comeback.

As guard Damarco Minor said after the loss, "we have a playoff game. You win you in; you lose you go home."

Previewing Syracuse

Syracuse is another team that is near the bottom of the ACC. Despite being such a historic basketball school, the Orange possess a 6-11 record in ACC play and a 15-15 record overall. After a one-point win over SMU on Feb. 14, the Orange have lost four straight games. One of their losses was against Wake Forest, who Pitt managed to take down.

Pitt and Syracuse matched up on Jan. 10 at the Petersen Event Center. Syracuse took home the road win with a score of 83-72. The Orange were in control most of the game despite a late push from the Panthers.

Forward Donnie Freeman and guard J.J. Starling, two of Syracuse's top scorers, outmatched the Panthers. But, Syracuse's recent cold streak hasn't seen them play at that level.

Freeman scored 28 points against Wake Forest, but has been averaging just 9.3 points in the three other games of Syracuse's last four. In the last two games combined, Starling has scored four points on 2/11 scoring.

Jan 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Nojus Indrusaitis (25) dribbles up court on a fast break against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pitt on the Road

The Panthers are 2-8 in ACC road matches this year. But, the two games they won on the road, over Cal and Georgia Tech, have both been blowouts.

In the recent win over Cal and in the second half against Florida State, Pitt has shown what they are capable of when the offense and defense are in sync.

Forward Barry Dunning Jr. was especially impressive. The senior, who played the entire game, scored his season high 26 points and grabbed ten rebounds against Florida State. He hit five of Pitt's nine made three pointers in the game, all while playing great defense.

Pitt has two other seniors, guard Demarco Minor and center Cam Corhen, who are approaching the end of their long collegiate careers. Despite their struggles recently, the seniors don't want to let their last game in a Pitt jersey be so soon.

The six-man rotaiton head coach Jeff Capel has stuck with has been playing heavy minutes recently. Just one more game of tough play can give Pitt a shot at the post season.

