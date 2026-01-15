Pitt Blows Out Georgia Tech for First ACC Win

After starting ACC play with a three game losing streak, the Pitt Panthers got their first ACC win by defeating Georgia Tech down in Atlanta. Despite being the away team, Pitt dominated with an 89-66 victory, winning by 23 points.

Just like when Pitt played Georgia Tech in football this past season, the Panthers started off hot. Four players knocked down threes to give Pitt a 21-10 lead midway through the first half. The defense was also working hard, holding Georgia Tech to just 26 points by the halfway mark.

High Energy Win

Pitt had an impressive 12 steals this game. Nojus Indrusaitis and Roman Siulepa both had three, while Cam Corhen led the team with four of his own. Pitt did a great job of turning these steals into transition buckets. The Panthers had a bit of a physicality and speed advantage that they used well against the Yellow Jackets.

Scoring wise, the team was pretty even with five players recording double-digit point totals. Brandin Cummings led the way with 23, his second game in a row scoring above 20 points.

Indrusaitis had a huge bounce-back game after scoring zero points against Syracuse. The sophomore guard had 16 points and shot 66% percent from three on six attempts. Overall, the team shot 42.3% from three; they are undefeated this season when they shoot above 40% from three-point range.

Jan 14, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Barry Dunning Jr. (22) shoots against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

What to Work On

This is Pitt's best win since the blowout victory over Penn State, but there is always factors of the game to work on. In this game, both Siulepa and Corhen had four fouls, getting close to fouling out. As the two players that give Pitt their physical advantage, playing without either of them would be detrimental to the team.

Especially after it was announced that forward/center Papa Amdou Kante will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury, Pitt is low on options with size. Freshman center Kieran Mullen had a decent eight minutes of playing time this game, but he has not scored a point since his collegiate debut vs. Bucknell on November 17.

Pitt's next game will be hosting No. 20 Louisville on Jan 17. Playing basketball in the ACC means that tougher opponents, such as Clemson and Duke, are coming up on the schedule.

Another blowout victory like this game shows the potential that the team has, despite some embarrassing losses earlier in the season.

