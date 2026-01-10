Pitt Suffers Loss to Rival Syracuse

PITTSBURGH — The PItt Panthers had issues throughout their matchup with the Syracuse Orange, as they took a 83-72 defeat at the Petersen Events Center.

The loss makes it three straight to start ACC play for Pitt, which includes a 76-69 road defeat to Miami on Dec. 30 and 73-68 loss to Clemson at home on Jan. 3.

It is the second time in the past three seasons the Panthers have started 0-3 in ACC play, doing so in the 2023-24 campaign, plus the fourth time in their 13 seasons in the conference, also doing so in the 2021-22 and 2017-18 seasons.

Pitt also drops to 52-77 all-time vs. Syracuse and 12-13 since both teams joined the ACC ahead of the 2013-14 season. It also ends a two-game winning streak in the rivalry, as Pitt won home-and-away in the last campaign.

Pitt Struggles Massively on Defense in First Half

Pitt fell behind early to Syracuse, who came out on a 13-2 run and then built their lead to as big as 15 points at 23-8 at the 12:02 mark.

Senior guard J.J. Starling led the Orange with eight points on a 3-pointer, a layup and a jumper, while sophomore forward Donnie Freeman added six points by a converted and-one opportunity and a 3-pointer.

Pitt struggled offensively, shooting 3-for-12 from the field, with freshman forward Roman Siuelpa making two baskets. Pitt also missed their first eight 3-point attempts.

Sophomore guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings brought some scoring for the Panthers, with 10 points over a four-minute period. Freshman guard Omari Witherspoon also added two 3-pointers.

Jan 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward Cameron Corhen (2) and forward Roman Siulepa (right) defend Syracuse Orange forward Donnie Freeman (1) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Panthers couldn't deal with the 3-point shooting from the Orange, as they made eight of their 15 attempts from deep, 53.3%.

Sophomore forward Tyler Betsey made three 3-pointers over a four-minute span, while Freeman and Sterling added two each.

Syracuse got their lead to as big as 16 points at 48-32, but a 7-2 run by Pitt kept the deficit to just 11 points at halftime, with Cummings converting an and-one opportunity off a layup and senior guard/forward Barry Dunning Jr. getting a dunk.

Cummings led the Panthers with 16 points in the first half, making all five shots from the field and all five free throw attempts, while Witherspoon was next with eight points.

Second Half Comeback Falls Short

Syracuse maintained a big lead over Pitt early on in the second half, going up 64-46 at the 14:14 mark.

Senior forward William Kyle III led the way for the Orange with eight points on four field goals, dominating in the paint with two ferocious dunks. Starling also added seven points on two layups and a 3-pointer.

Pitt didn't back down, as Siulepa kept Pitt within nine points on a 7-0 run after the 18-point deficit, scoring five points on that drive and four points prior to get up to nine points with 12 minutes left in the second half.

The Orange still maintained their lead, but the Panthers continued cutting into it, as Cummings scored seven points on two jumpers and a 3-pointer and Dunning added four points on a jumper and a dunk.

Freeman kept Syracuse ahead of Pitt, with two jumpers and a 3-pointer after the home team cut the deficit to six points, putting them up 75-66 with six minutes left.

Senior forward Cameron Corhen got a dunk and then Cummings added a jumper to get Pitt back within seven points at the under-four minute media timeout.

Jan 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Kiyan Anthony (left) drives to the basket against Pittsburgh Panthers forward Cameron Corhen (right) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Orange then secured their victory, as Freeman made another jumper, redshirt senior guard Nate Kingz made a layup and junior guard Naithan George made both free throws, as the Panthers shot 1-for-6 the final three minutes of the game.

Players of the Game

Cummings had his best game of the season for the Panthers, leading with 29 points and shooting 11-for-17 from the field, 64.7%, and adding two 3-pointers. He did all of this off the bench as well.

Siulepa had a solid game as well, scoring 13 points and tying with Corhen for the team-high of rebounds with eight.

Freeman dominated for the Orange, scoring 22 points and shooting 8-for-13 from the field, with three 3-pointers.

Starling also had a strong showing for Syracuse, with 19 points, shooting 7-for-11 from the field and 3-for-4 from 3-point range.

