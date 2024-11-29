Pitt Beats Ohio State in Overtime
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers made a great second half comeback and would win late in overtime over the Ohio State Buckeyes on the road, 91-90.
The win for the Panthers improves them to 7-1 with the victory over the Buckeyes (5-2). It is also the second Power Four win for the Panthers, who dominated the West Virginia Mountaineers at home on Nov. 15.
The Panthers added freshman guard Amsal Delalić to the starting lineup, after graduate student guard Damian Dunn underwent surgery on his thumb on Nov. 25.
Pitt got off to a solid start, with a 13-12 lead at the 13:23 mark and Ohio State committing seven fouls and allowing the road team to get into the bonus.
The Buckeyes then made 10 of their next 11 shots from the field, including eight consecutive makes , over a 6:30 stretch to build a 39-29 lead at the 5:35 mark.
Freshman guard John Mobley Jr. led the way for the Buckeyes with two 3-pointers, senior guard Meechie Johnson Jr. made a 3-pointer and a layup, while junior guard Bruce Thornton and sophomores in center Austin Parks and forward Devin Royal scored four points each on the run.
Pitt would also score efficiently on offense, making eight consecutive shots from the field and keeping it within six points at 41-35 with 3:18 remaining. Guards in sophomore Jaland Lowe and senior Ishmael Leggett scored six points each on three shots each, either layups or mid-range jumpers.
Ohio State would outscore Pitt 7-4 to end the first half up 48-39. They shot an impressive 20-for-29 from the field, 69.0%, 6-for-9 and 66.7% from 3-point range, with Thornton leading Ohio State with 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting from the field and Royal scoring 10 points on 5-for-7 shooting.
Lowe led the Panthers with 12 points in the first half, making five of his eight shots, and Leggett added nine points, shooting 4-for-7 from the field.
Pitt junior forward Cameron Corhen picked up his third foul early in the second half and fellow junior forward Guillermo Diaz Graham suffered an elbow to the head and headed to the bench.
Panthers head coach Jeff Capel chose to go to redshirt freshman forward Papa Amadou Kante, who missed last season with a knee injury.
The Buckeyes had a 7-4 start to the second half, giving them a 55-43 lead over the Panthers at the 17:40 mark.
Kante played a big role coming off the bench and helped Pitt get back into the game, scoring seven points on two field goals and three free throws. Leggett added eight points, on a 3-pointer, layup and a converted and-one layup opportunity.
They would go on a 20-2 run and hold Ohio State scoreless for more than seven minutes to gain a 63-58 lead at the 8:44 mark.
The Buckeyes would eventually get back into the game, with fifth year guard Micah Parrish converted an and-one 3-point opportunity and junior guard Evan Mahaffey made a tip-in to retake the lead at 64-63.
Panthers redshirt senior forward Zack Austin hit a 3-pointer, but then Thornton hit one himself to give the Buckeyes the lead back.
Royal and Kante each made free throws and Parrish hit a 3-pointer, putting Ohio State up 71-67 at the under-four minute timeout.
Royal made both of his free throws out of the timeout to keep the Buckeyes up five, but then Kante made a free throw and Lowe made two foul shots, cutting the lead back to one.
Parrish made his fourth 3-pointer and Johnson made a free throw, putting Ohio State back up five points, but then Austin made a big 3-pointer to cut the lead to two points.
Pitt stood strong on defense on the next possession and then Lowe would hit a big shot to tie it up at 77-77 with about 30 seconds remaining.
Johnson drove down the clock out of the Ohio State timeout, but missed the contested shot. Referees had to review the possession, as the shot clock went off, despite Johnson's shot hitting the rim.
Leggett took a last-second full court heave, but it hit off the rim and the game went into overtime.
Ohio State took a quick lead in overtime, as Thornton made a 3-pointer and Royal made two free throws. Kante would make one free throw and then Leggett scored a layup to trim the deficit to two points.
Kante would eventually foul out with two minutes remaining, as he scored 12 points, made 3-of-4 shot from the field and 6-of-9 shots from the foul line, while grabbing four offensive rebounds.
Thornton made two free throws to put the Buckeyes up four and then Leggett fouled out on the next posssesion. He scored 21 points, shooting 9-for-22 from the field, and grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Ohio State got two more free throws from Thornton to go up six, but then Muhaffey fouled Lowe from the 3-point line and he made two of his free throws to cut the deficit to four points with 1:34 to go.
Royal made a free throw on the next possesion, but once again, Lowe came through, converting an and-one opportunity on a layup, keeping Pitt down just 87-85 with 55.4 seconds left.
Lowe committed a foul on Thornton, who made one of his two free throws, and then missed a 3-pointer on the following possession.
Mobley made a free throw and after Lowe had his shot blocked, Mahaffey fouled him again from behind the arc, giving him three foul shots down four points with seven seconds left.
Lowe made all three free throws, cutting it to one, and then redshirt freshman forward Marlon Barnes Jr. fouled Royal.
Royal made one of his two free throws and then on the next possession, Austin hit the go-ahead 3-pointers with 0.4 seconds go.
Pitt will stay on the road for their next matchup vs. Mississippi State in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 4.
