Cam Corhen Enjoys Fresh Start with Pitt
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers forward Cam Corhen has only spent a few months with the program, but he's seen exactly what he's needed to for him to understand what he can achieve this upcoming season.
Corhen spent the past two seasons with ACC foe Florida State, averaging 8.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 58.7% from the field and 73.5% from the foul line.
The 6-foot-10, 235-pound forward started 12 of 28 games he played in last season, scoring 9.4 points, grabbing 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game on average, respectively, and shooting 62.9% from the field and 67.2% from the foul line.
Corhen entered the transfer portal this offseason and Panthers head coach Jeff Capel reached out soon after. Capel offered a different approach than other coaches, one that appealed to him far mor than the others.
"He wanted to expand my game," Corhen said at a press conference. "Obviously seeing the things I could do, but he was talking about the things I couldn’t do. Most coaches just wanna tell you what you want to hear and that wasn’t him at all. He talked about all the things he wants to work on. So I love that about him."
Corhen had prior experience against Pitt, playing against them on March 5. He had one of his best games of the season against Pitt, a career high 25 points on 8-for-12 shooting from the field, 75%, and coverted nine of his 10 free throw attempts, while also making eight rebounds, a steal and a block.
Making the Petersen Events Center his home is a big bonus, but instead of going against the fans, he'll have them on his side and they've already taken to him upon his arrival.
“Just the energy of the building was crazy," Corhen said. "Fans love you around the city. You go somewhere and they’re like, “Oh you’re Cam Corhen the new recruit!” It’s different. It’s just a big city and I love it."
The biggest part of his transfer came down to wanting to do something different. Begin again and start a new path for his basketball career, which he believes that playing for Pitt will do for him.
"I feel like it’s a fresh start," Corhen said. "Get to show things I haven’t been able to show before and expand on things I have been able to show. Feel like I’ll look like a whole new player this year."
Corhen is working mostly on his 3-point shooting, even to the point of his arm feeling sore, and getting back to his freshman season production. He also is focusing on his defensive rebounding and on his post moves.
Capel bringing him in signals the need for a stronger presence in the paint on both sides of the court for the Panthers, which played a role in Corhen committing.
"He’s saying, these last two years they’ve been good and on an incline, but he just needs to take another step and he feels like I could be a big part of taking that next step to make a deep March Madness run, win the ACC, those type of things," Corhen said. "I look forward to it."
The transition from ACC programs is easy for Corhen, who has bonded with his teammates and coaches and improved his game. Despite his skepticism, he sees the culture that Capel, who just received a three-year extension through the 2029-30 season, has built in these past few seasons.
One player he's worked with a considerable amount is fellow junior forward in Guillermo Diaz Graham, who continues to teach him new moves and see the game in a different way.
"It’s crazy because he taught me a lot of things," Corhen said. "Coming in here, I didn’t know how to hedge a ball screen. I don’t know how to do certain things. He’s helped me more than anyone else honestly."
He has high hopes for the incoming freshman class in sharpshooters Amsal Delalic from Bosnia and Herzegovina, four-star guard Brandin Cummings, the brother of former Pitt guard Nelly Cummings, and 6-foot-11 forward Amdy Ndiaye, who has surprised him the most.
The combination of Diaz Graham, forward Zack Austin, star guards in Jaland Lowe and Ish Leggett, the freshmen and others gives Corhen the impression that this team can go far and get back to an NCAA Tournament.
"I feel like we can win the ACC," Corhen said. "I know this school finished top four last year after a rough start in the beginning. So I feel like we can rattle off some wins and win it."
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt's Blake Hinson Performance Helps Lakers Win
- Why Jeff Capel Extension Makes Sense for Pitt
- Wizards G Bub Carrington Changes Jersey Number
- Pitt Basketball HC Jeff Capel Signs Extension
- Former Pitt TE Goes in UFL Sixth Round
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt