Pitt DL Heads for Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will lose one of their veteran defensive lineman to the transfer portal, beginning the start of changes of the roster going forward.
Panthers redshirt junior defensive lineman Nakhi Johnson announced on Twitter that he will enter the transfer portal once it opens on Dec. 9. He is the first player on the Panthers to announce that they are transferring.
"I'm thankful for the University of Pittsburgh," Johnson wrote in his statement. "I'm thankful for my teammates/brothers who helped me keep going even when I was at my lowest. I'm thankful for all the coaches/staff that always help. Hard work and dedication never go unnoticed and I'm thankful for all the fans that have watched me grow as a player.
"I will be graduating this semester and finally accomplish my goal of getting my degree. I am truly honored and blessed to have came in as a Pittsburgh kid and get to finally be a Pitt man.
"With that said, I want to announce that I will be entering the transfer portal December 9th."
Johnson came to Pitt as a top recruit in the Class of 2021 out of nearby West Mifflin High School.
247Sports and Rivals both rated him as a four-star, with 247Sports ranking him No. 198 in the country, No. 13 edge rusher and No. 8 recruit in Pennsylvania, while 247Sports had him at No. 171 in the United States, No. 7 in the commonwealth and No. 6 weakside defensive end.
He played in just two games in 2021, in the blowout wins against UMass in Week 1 and New Hampshire in Week 4, totaling three tackles, preserving his redshirt and winning an ACC Championship.
Johnson played in eight games in 2022 as a reserve defensive end, making three tackles and a sack in the win vs. Rhode Island in Week 4.
He played in 10 games in 2023, still as a reserve defensive end, making three tackles and an assisted tackle for loss.
Johnson has played in 11 games this season, with 14 tackles (two solo), one tackle for loss, a quarterback hit and a pass breakup. He made the move from defensive end to defensive tackle prior to the season, giving him more chances to play.
He had a season-high four tackles in the 73-17 win vs. Youngstown State at home in Week 4. He made three tackles and a tackle for loss in the 55-24 win vs. Kent State at home in Week 1. He also made three tackles in the 38-34 comeback win vs. rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl at home in Week 3.
Johnson has played 325 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), the second most of any Pitt defensive tackle outside of redshirt freshman Isaiah "Ghost" Neal, who has played 341 snaps.
He has one more year of eligibilty and will likely go where he'll serve as a primary starter for 2025.
Pitt will have five defensive tackles on the roster going into next season, including redshirt junior Elliott Donald, redshirt sophomores Sean FitzSimmons and Nick James and freshmen Jahsear Whittington and Francis Brewu.
The Panthers also have defensive ends in sixth year Nate Temple, redshirt junior Chief Borders, redshirt sophomore Jimmy Scott, redshirt freshman Maverick Gracio and David Ojiegbe and freshmen in Zachary Crothers, Ty Yuhas and Sincere Edwards.
Pitt also has two incoming freshmen defensive linemen in Julian Anderson out of Blair Academy in Blairstown, N.J. and Trevor Sommers out powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Preview: Pitt Prepared for Final Game
- Takeaways: Pitt Volleyball Shines in Win vs. Louisville
- Pitt vs. Boston College Depth Chart Announced
- No. 1 Pitt Volleyball Defeats Rival No. 3 Louisville
- Pitt Snap Count vs. Louisville Revealed
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt