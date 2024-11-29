Pitt Reveals New Starter vs. Ohio State
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers revealed a new starter vs. their road matchup vs. Ohio State, marking the first change this season.
The Panthers added freshman guard Amsal Delalić to the starting lineup vs. the Buckeyes. He joins guards in sophomore Jaland Lowe and senior Ishmael Leggett and junior forwards in Guillermo Diaz Graham and Cam Corhen, who have started the first seven games of the season.
Delalić replaces graduate student guard Damian Dunn, who suffered an injury in the 81-75 loss to then ranked No. 19 Wisconsin in the Greenbrier Tip-Off Championship at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
Dunn suffered a fall just two minutes in and had to come off the court. Dunn needed help off the court, not putting any pressure on it and went into the locker room.
He would come out of the locker room, with help from medical staff before going back in. He then came out minutes later in a wheelchair, according to George Michalowski of Pittsburgh Sports Now.
Dunn did report back to the bench, never coming back in the game, with his hand wrapped and still not putting pressure on his left foot.
The program announced on Nov. 25 that Dunn underwent surgery on his right thumb and will miss the next six weeks, which means he will not play in seven games, including Ohio State. The first game he'd have a chance to come back for in this time frame is Duke on the road on Jan. 7.
Delalić suffered an injury himself prior to the season, as he hurt his shooting hand in late September and had to miss the following six weeks and the first two games.
He functions as a wing, standing at 6-foot-8, and hails from Bosnia and Herzegovina. He played last season for Boruc Nektar a team in the Bosnia - Division I, where he made appearances in 23 games.
Delalić averaged 23.0 minutes, 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game, respectively, while shooting 43.6% from the field, 41.6% from 3-point range and 79.7% from the foul line.
Dunn has served as one of the best players for Pitt this season, third on the team with 13.0 points per game and averaging 25.2 minutes and 2.5 rebounds per game, while starting the first six contests. He has also shot 50.0% from the field, 52.6% from 3-point range and 75.0% from the foul line.
Delalić, who is 21 years old, has played sparingly for Pitt off the bench this season, averaging 12.0 minutes, 4.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.75 assists per game.
He saw an increased role with Dunn going out vs. Wisconsin. He scored a season-high nine points, shooting 4-for-4 from the field and making a 3-pointer, while also playing 16 minutes in the loss.
Delalić will play at the No. 3 spot, or small forward, that Dunn played and will have the chance to prove he is an important piece on this Panthers' team going forward.
