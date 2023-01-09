Pitt Earns Two Votes in Latest AP Poll

The Pitt Panthers garnered top-25 votes for the first time in nearly six years.

PITTSBURGH -- Even after dropping a one-point decision to Clemson over the weekend, the Pitt Panthers are off to a hot start in ACC play. They currently sit at 4-1 in conference play and as winners of 10 of their last 12.

The Panthers knocked off two ranked teams last week - No. 25 North Carolina and No. 11 Virginia - earn some national attention and while the loss to the Tigers kept them out of the top-25, they did earn two votes in the poll.

Two days from now, Pitt will travel to face No. 24 Duke on the six-year anniversary of the last time they received consideration in the AP top-25 poll. It's been 2,555 days since they earned the No. 20 spot during the 2016 season.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt QBs Phil Jurkovec, Ty Dieffenbach Host Transfer WR Daejon Reynolds

Pitt vs Clemson Takeaways: Strengths Fail Panthers in Key Moments

LSU Transfer RB Derrick Davis Visits Pitt

Former Pitt S Damar Hamlin Makes First Public Statement Since Cardiac Arrest

Pitt CB Marquis Williams Announces Return to School

Q and A With Newest Pitt Commit Brandin Cummings