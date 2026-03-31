Pitt Forward Roman Siulepa to Enter Transfer Portal

Johnathan Givony of Draft Express reported that Pitt Panthers forward Roman Siulepa plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens. This is the third reported transfer on March 31, after Brandin Cummings and Papa Kante.

Siulepa, a native of Australia, averaged 10 points, 5.5 rebounds and one steal per game during his freshman season. The Panthers finished their season with a 13-20 record, losing in the second round of the ACC tournament.

Siulepa was one of the most promising freshmen on the team. He had his cold stretches offensively, especially at the end of the season, but he was able to show his mix of physicality and shot-making to be a player to watch out for.

Siulepa's best offensive game was against Penn State, when he scored a season high 28 points with five 3-pointers made. In January, Siulepa had a three-game stretch putting up double-digit rebounds. The last game in that stretch was when he scored 15 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the overtime win of Wake Forest.

Siulepa definitely had dull offensive moments, scoring less than five points in seven games this season, but he's also a player that Pitt was likely hoping to build with. It wouldn't be surprising to see another Power 4 conference team make an offer.

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