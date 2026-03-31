Pitt Guard Brandin Cummings to Enter Transfer Portal

Pitt Panthers guard Brandin Cummings will enter the transfer portal, according to Joe Tipton of On3,

The sophomore guard averaged 12.5 points and 2.1 assists in his second season with the Panthers. Cummings played in just 19 games for the Panthers this season. He missed time due to an ankle injury, which he ended up getting season-ending surgery for. His last game in a Pitt jersey was a 63-52 road loss to Clemson.

Pitt ended the season as the No. 15-seed in the ACC tournament with a 5-13 conference record. The Panthers stunned Stanford in the first round of the tournament before NC State ended their season.

Cummings was one of the best scoring options for the Panthers. His best games were a 34-point performance against Hofstra, a 29-point game against Syracuse and a 23-point game in the win over Georgia Tech.

Though Cummings' sophomore season didn't go as planned, he has shown promise since his freshman year. He averaged just 6.3 points as a freshman, but dropped 30 points on 77% of field goals against Eastern Kentucky.

This is the second year in a row that the Panthers have lost a sophomore scoring guard to the transfer portal. Last year saw Jaland Lowe transfer to Kentucky after a disappointing end to Pitt's season.

The year before that saw star freshman Carlton 'Bub' Carrington leave for the NBA Draft when it was being disputed if he would stay another year or not.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!