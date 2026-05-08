Pitt Adds DII Transfer Commit

The Pitt Panthers are adding some finishing touches to their transfer portal class. The class had already seen some players with experience in top conferences, and now they are adding skilled players from lower levels to round out the bench.

It was announced that Kraig Gilbert from Concord University has transferred to Pitt. The 6'9 forward will come to Pitt as a junior and was one of the top Division II players in the portal.

Gilbert did a bit of everything for Concord. He averaged 16.3 points, five rebounds and 1.7 blocks last season. He also shot 48% from three, adding some much-needed shooting to Pitt. His career best game was 27 points against Point Park, a school located in downtown Pittsburgh.

Gilbert has played against Pitt-Johnston and played one Division 1 team in a loss to Akron last season.

Pitt's Transfer Team

Gilbert will likely take a backseat to some of the more experienced players on Pitt's team next season, but he has the possibility to adapt to the Division I game. His role might diminish, but he could definitely contribute as a '3-&-D' forward on the team.

Compared to the other tall forwards on the roster, such as Baye Ndongo and Dominique Diomande, Gilbert comes in as the best shooter in that position. Pitt is used to having a shooter at the power forward spot, such as Barry Dunning Jr. last season and Guillermo Diaz Graham the year before.

In the modern game of basketball, having at least four players on the court who can shoot from three can make or break a team. Last season, Pitt struggled mightly with keeping up with high-powered offenses in the ACC.

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Jeff Capel III reacts to a play during the second half against the NC State Wolfpack at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Where Pitt's Class Stands

Pitt is currently ranked as having the No. 31 best transfer portal class in the country, according to 247Sports. They lack behind other schools such as Duke, North Carolina, and NC State. The top ranked transfer portal class in the country is Louisville, a team that already crushed Pitt last season.

The ACC for men's basketball isn't getting any easier, but Pitt has done a good job of rebuilding their roster through the portal to compete. With the only returning player being freshman guard Macari Moore, Pitt has a whole new look for next season.

With all the pressure on head coach Jeff Capel, it's his job to make this new roster work.

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