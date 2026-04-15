Pitt Acquires 19 PPG Scoring Guard From Transfer Portal

After obtaining three transfers who averaged less than five points per game last season, the Pitt Panthers now have added four straight double digit scorers. The team just got their highest scorer yet with guard A'Lahn Sumler, who averaged 18.9 points per game on Charleston Southern last year.

Sumler started his career at Northern Kentucky before transfering to Charleston Southern for his sophomore and junior seasons. Just like Syracuse transfer Naithan George and Georgia Tech transfer Baye Ndongo, Sumler will join the Panthers as a senior. Pitt seems to be targeting players with proven experience, even if it means they won't be on the team for long.

On top of averaging 18.9 points, Sumler also put up 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists. The 6'4 guard averaged more points and assists than anyone on Pitt this season. He also shot 39.6% from three, being Pitt's best outside shooting addition from the portal by far.

Sumler v. George

A good sign of Pitt's transfer portal activity is that there are already debates of what the starting lineup should be. Nait George and Sumler are both quality starting point guards. While George doesn't have the scoring that Sumler does, he has averaged more assists and has more experience in the ACC. Sumler has put up impressive stats, but did it in the Big South region.

Regardless of if he starts on game one, Sumler is a very welcome addition to the team who can be looked to on offense. The fact that Pitt went from having just one point guard, Macari Moore, on the roster to now having multiple they could start with shows how seriously they have taken the transfer portal. They're not just going after big names either, as some of their best additions have been from mid-major conferences.

Dec 29, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Charleston Southern Buccaneers guard A'lahn Sumler (11) and North Carolina Tar Heels guard Elliot Cadeau (2) fight for the ball in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Other Additions

Pitt also recently added Gardner-Webb transfer Colin Hawkins. The 6'4 guard averaged 8.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season. Reportedly a walk-on, Hawkins can add more depth to Pitt's bench, though they already have a plethora of guards to work with now.

Pitt has done a great job of filling out their roster after losing so many players to the portal. Now that the team has center Armani Mighty from Mercer, the last crucial addition is likely a backup center. A young backup center who could be on the team for more than a year would also be nice.

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