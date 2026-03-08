Pitt Outlasts Syracuse, Clinches ACC Tournament Spot

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers blew two big leads and had to makeup a big deficit in the second half, but still managed to get the 71-69 win over Syracuse in overtime at the JMA Wireless Dome.

The victory for Pitt keeps their season alive, as they clinched the 15th and final seed in the NCAA Tournament at 5-13 in conference play. They had to beat Syracuse, otherwise Boston College would've made it in with four wins, as they had beaten Pitt prior.

Pitt improves to 12-19 overall and 3-8 on the road, with their other road wins over California, 72-56 on Feb. 28, and against Georgia Tech, 89-66 on Jan. 14.

The Panthers also are now 53-77 against the Orange all-time and 13-13 since both teams joined the ACC and makes it three wins in the past four meetings, as they split the season series. The Panthers are now 19-41 in Syracuse and have won-back-to-back games there.

Pitt Builds Lead, Loses it by Halftime

The Panthers had a great start to the first half, going up 11-4 in the first four minutes and leading 20-11 with 11 minutes remaining.

Pitt freshmen duo in Omari Witherspoon and Roman Siulepa led the charge early, with Witherspoon making a 3-pointer and a layup for five points, while Siulepa scored a layup and a jumper for four points. Senior guard/forward Barry Dunning Jr. also added two points on two free throws.

Mar 7, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Omari Witherspoon (8) shoots against Syracuse Orange forward William Kyle III (42) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Senior forward Cameron Corhen scored the final nine points for the Panthers, with three 3-pointers and three jumpers to give the road team a sizable lead.

Pitt then struggled over the final 11 minutes of the first half, shooting 4-for-14 from the field and not scoring any points over the three and a half minutes.

Syracuse wasn't that efficient, just 5-for-11 from the field, but shot 8-for-8 from the foul line and would outscore Pitt 20-8 to take a 31-28 lead at halftime.

The Orange had just two players score all 20 points, with junior guard Naithan George scoring 12 points off of two 3-pointers, a mid-range jumper and four three throws, while Freeman added eight points with two jumpers and four free throws.

Pitt finished the first half shooting poorly overall, including 38.7% from the field and 2-for-14 from 3-point range, 14.3%.

Panthers Take Lead Back in Second Half

Both teams split the first two baskets in the second half, with Syracuse still up 35-33 at the 16:30 mark.

Pitt then embarked on a 16-2 run over the next 5:30 and led 49-37 with 11 minutes left, giving themselves a big advantage.

Sophomore guard Nojus Indrusaitis led the Panthers with six points off of a layup, a jumper and a dunk. Corhen added four points on a dunk and a jumper, Dunning made a 3-pointer and Minor added three points from the foul line.

Pitt shot 6-for-9 from the field during this time, while Syracuse made just one of their next eight field goal attempts.

Syracuse Battles Back and Forces Overtime

The Orange would comeback with a 10-0 run, cutting the deficit to a one-possession game at 49-47 with eight minutes remaining, as George made two 3-pointers and Freeman made two layups.

Indrusaitis made a 3-pointer to put the Panthers back up 52-47, btu the Orange tied it up at 52-52, with two free throws from Freeman and a 3-pointer from Tyler Betsey.

Dunning made three free throws and then Syracuse redshirt senior guard Nate Kingz tied it up at 55-55 with a 3-pointer. Corhen made two free throws to put Pitt back up again and Kingz tied up again with two free throws, 57-57.

Mar 7, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Barry Dunning Jr. (22) is fouled by Syracuse Orange guard Nate Kingz (4) on a drive during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Kingz scored a layup for seven straight points and gave Syracuse their first lead, 59-57, but Corhen tied it back up at 59-59 with a nice hookshot at the under-four minute media timeout.

George and Corhen traded two free throws each to make it 61-61 at the 2:49 mark, then Kingz scored a layup to keep the Orange up 63-61.

Indrusaitis made one of his two free throws and then after Syracuse missed a chance to add on, Dunning hit a 3-pointer to put Pitt up 65-63 at the 1:37 mark.

Freeman would tie the game back up at 65-65 with two free throws and then Indrusaitis missed a 3-pointer.

Kingz looked to take the lead with a stepback 3-pointer, but missed, and then Minor had his chance, but missed as well, sending the game into overtime.

Overtime

Both teams scored two baskets halfway through overtime, keeping the game tied at 69-69. Indrusaitis made a layup and Minor made a mid-range jumper, while George made a jumper and Freeman scored a hookshot.

Neither team could score over the next two minutes and Dunning missed two free throws that would've given Pitt the lead.

Pitt had one last chance to score and Indrusaitis took that opportunity, driving past his defender and putting up a layup that Syracuse senior forward William Kyle III blocked, but not before the referees correctly called goaltending, giving the road team a 71-69 lead with 4.3 seconds.

George would miss a last-second heave and the Panthers came out victorious and have the ACC Tornament to look forward to.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!