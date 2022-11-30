Pitt DT Calijah Kancey Joins Elite Company as Outland, Nagurski Trophy Finalist

PITTSBURGH -- Calijah Kancey joined some elite company this week when he became the first Pitt Panther since Aaron Donald to be named a finalist for both the Outland and Bronko Nargusrki Trophies. Donald won both awards following the 2013 season and Kancey will try to follow in his footsteps.

Kancey is the only player to have been nominated for both the Outland - given to the best interior lineman in college football by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee - and the Nagurski, which is awarded to college football's best defensive player. He's the first Panther since Donald to be nominated for either award, as well.

The somewhat undersized, but quick and powerful star interior lineman for the Panthers has already earned plenty of comparisons to Donald. He'll try to become even more similar to one of the all-time Pitt greats by bringing the two honors back to Pittsburgh.

Kancey's put on a dominant season as the anchor of Pitt's outstanding defensive line, recording 31 total tackles, 14.5 for a loss and 7.5 sacks over 11 games played.

The recipient of both awards will be announced on ESPN’s live telecast of The Home Depot College Football Awards on December 8.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt RB Israel Abankinada Snubbed from Doak Walker Finalists

Pitt Lands Nine on All-ACC Teams

Brice Pollock Becomes Latest Pitt Recruit to Decommit

Four Pitt Players Earn Weekly ACC Honors

Sporting News Makes New Bowl Projection for Pitt

Experts Predict Pinstripe for Pitt During Bowl Season

Pitt LB SirVocea Dennis Nearing Decision on Next Season