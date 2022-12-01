Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda Comes Second in ACC Player of the Year Voting

The Pitt Panthers missed out on claiming back-to-back ACC Player of the Year awards.

PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers running back Israel Abanikanda was the best running back in the ACC, according to all-conference team voting, but he missed out on Player of the Year honors.

Pitt's star tailback finished second in voting for the ACC's highest honor. UNC's Drake Maye ran away with first place, garnering 46 of 74 possible votes. Abanikanda earned nine and his teammate, defensive tackle Calijah Kancey got one.

Abanikanda also finished second in Offensive Player of the Year voting with the same tally of nine votes compared to Maye's 47.

Maye was outstanding as the total offense leader of North Carolina's league-best offense. Abainkanda finished 12th in the ACC in total offense and all 11 players ahead of him were quarterbacks. He also finished the regular first in all-purpose yards despite playing one game less than five. of the six players behind him.

Kancey's consolation prize for falling short of the Player of the Year award was Defensive Player of the Year honors. He edged out the runner-up, Louisville's Yassir Abdullah, by two votes.

