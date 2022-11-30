Pitt DT Calijah Kancey Named ACC Defensive Player of the Year

PITTSBURGH -- He had already been named a first-team All-ACC defender and now he can add conference Defensive Player of the Year to his many accolades. Pitt defensive tackle Calijah Kancey has capped a decorated and productive season - and possibly career - as a Panther by taking home the top honor an ACC defender can.

“I am extremely thankful and humbled to receive this incredible honor from the ACC,” Kancey said. “I share this award with all of my teammates and coaches. They make me better every day, on and off the field. I’m so proud to wear the Blue and Gold with them.”

Kancey narrowly beat out Yasir Abdullah, the excellent Louisville linebacker who earned 17 votes, by just two votes to earn the award.

Despite facing constant double teams and blocking schemes designed to neutralize him, Kancey bullied his way to 31 total tackles, 14.5 for a loss. and 7.5 sacks. He was an anchor in the middle of the Panthers' outstanding defense, which leads the country in sacks (3.75 per game), ranks seventh nationally against the run (95.5 yards per game) and ranks 19th in fewest total yards allowed (319.7 per game).

Kancey is the sixth Pitt player to have earned ACC Player or Rookie of the Year honors and the second to earn Defensive Player of the Year distinction specifically. Aaron Donald, a player Kancey's compared to often, was the first in 2013. Kancey and Donald are two of three defensive tackles to ever win the award.

