Pitt Women's Basketball Looks Like a Whole New Program

PITTSBURGH — After an 8-23 season, which saw the Panthers lose to Division III Scranton and ended with the dismissal of head coach Tory Verdi , things were looking bleak for the program.

Over the offseason, the Panthers hired Robin Harmony from the College of Charleston to take over this struggling Pitt team.

Harmony, the 2026 CAA coach of the year, brought in some transfers and started the rebuild.

Expectations for this Panthers team aren't high this season, but they've been much better than anyone could have imagined.

Record Setting Start

The Panthers only scored above 80 points twice last season, but have put up over 80 in each of their first four games.

A complete change from last year, this Panthers team is scoring and winning with ease, outscoring their opponents 404-178 through their first four games, and it did not take long for Harmony and this revitalized Pitt team to leave their mark.

Oct 6, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Robin Harmony answers questions along with Alancia Ramsey from the media at the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the third game of this season, Pitt scored 129 points against Delaware State on Nov. 10, a new single-game scoring record by any Pitt basketball team ever.

That was not the only record they broke in the victory over Delaware State, as Pitt also set records for the most points scored by an ACC women's team since 1990, most points scored in a quarter and most 3-pointers in program history.

Pitt then followed that up with a 102-33 blowout of Charleston Southern on Nov. 14, marking the first time they scored 100 points in back-to-back games.

While the season is just starting and the competition will heat up, these crushing victories are a good sign, especially for a team that lost to the likes of Division III Scranton and Lafayette last year.

Key Pieces

Besides the new head coach, Pitt's new found success can also be attributed to a few key pieces on the floor.

The Panthers' offense is led by senior guard Taryn Barbot. Barbot followed coach Harmony from the College of Charleston to Pitt, and the Panthers are glad she did so.

Oct 6, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers Taryn Barbot answers questions from the media at the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tayrn Barbot leads the team with 25.5 points per game, the third-leading scorer in the country, while also averaging 4.8 steals per game, tied for fifth-most in Division I, as well as 4.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

She was not the only Barbot who followed Coach Harmony to Pittsburgh, as her twin sister, Taylor Barbot, also came over from the College of Charleston and has been a big contributor for the Panthers thus far.

Taylor Barbot leads the team in assists per game with 9.0 and has also been averaging 6.2 points a game.

The most promising piece of this Pitt team is sophomore center, Meredith Venner. Venner played last season at Miami Dade College, a junior college (JUCO), but she has wasted no time proving she belongs at the Division I level.

It's even more impressive considering that Venner was committed to Pitt for the Class of 2025, before a severe injury saw her lose that spot and eventually come back to the school she was originally going to play for.

This season, Venner has averaged 14.2 points per game while bringing down 9.0 rebounds. Her rebounding stats are good, but even better is the fact that 5.3 of those rebounds are offensive boards.

Venner has shown that she can play at a high level and is a great piece for Coach Harmony to build around.

Keep It Going

Rebuilding a program takes time, but the Panthers already look much better than last year.

Pitt's victory over Charleton Southern has already given them half their wins that they had last season.

They have four more games this month, and could get to 8-0 by December, putting them on track for a strong record by the time ACC play starts.

Pitt is playing great basketball right now and it looks like the program is on the rise, even within just the first two weeks of play.