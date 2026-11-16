Pitt Faces First Real Test Against Villanova

After their victory over Butler, the Pitt Panthers are set to face their biggest test yet this season against Villanova.

The Panthers will head into their contest against the Wildcats holding a record of 4-0, with their other early wins coming over Rider University, Buffalo University and Penn State.

The Panthers' hot start may have come as a surprise to some, but now Pitt has the opportunity to prove they are legit.

Fantastic Forwards

Pitt's success thus far is in large part due to the forward duo of Chase Foster and Baye Ndongo.

Star freshman Chase Foster is averaging 16 points per game, leading the Panthers in scoring. Foster has shown he can score at all levels and has done a fantastic job bringing down rebounds. Foster's physicality, skill and versatility have helped Pitt win games and play the way they want to play.

Foster has been great, but the Panthers' most valuable player so far has been fellow forward Baye Ndongo. The 6'9" senior transfer from Georgia Tech is averaging a double-double. Ndongo has used his size to his advantage, pulling down roughly 10 rebounds a game and averaging 15.3 points.

What makes his production even more impressive is that he does it all from inside the three-point line. Ndongo is a true big man who focuses on the interior and plays within himself. So far, it is working for him and the Panthers.

Pitt basketball's Baye Ndongo (11) shoots a layup vs. Penn State on Nov. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This powerful tandem of forwards is a divergence from head coach Jeff Capel's typical focus on guard play, and it is paying dividends. These two big men have helped the Panthers control games and will be the crucial pieces for Pitt when they take on Villanova.

An Even Fight

The Villanova Wildcats have their own pair of big men to line up against Pitt's duo. The 7'3" freshman Luigi Suigo, who is averaging 14 points and 10.7 rebounds, will — like usual — have the height advantage against Pitt and will want to keep dominating the paint. The other explosive forward for the Wildcats is Devin Royal. Devin Royal may be a familiar name to Panther fans; he has faced off against Pitt in both of the last two years during his time at Ohio State. Royal has had a strong start to this year, and his shiftiness could be a headache for the Pitt defense.

Both teams' front courts will need to keep on their dominant ways in order to keep this game close. If the front courts are as evenly matched as they appear, then the game will be decided by the guards. Both teams' guards are pretty well matched, but Pitt's are more streaky. They will need to play consistent basketball in order for the Panthers to win.

Statement Game

Both teams are still looking to prove to the college basketball world that they are legitimate threats, and as such, fans can expect a gritty and entertaining game between these two. This will be a contest that comes down to the margins, but if the Panthers can win, they may start to silence the haters.