Pitt Stays on Bubble in Recent Bracketology
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are firmly on the bubble in recent bracketology, following a recent losing skid.
Pitt is on a four-game losing streak, suffering a blowout 76-47 defeat to then ranked No. 4 Duke on the road on Jan. 7, a close 82-78 defeat to Louisville at home on Jan. 11, ending a 15-game winning streak at the Petersen Events Center, a road loss, 82-70 to Florida State on Jan. 15 and an overtime home loss to Clemson, 78-75 at home on Jan. 18.
This is longest losing streak for the Panthers since they suffered five straight defeats at the end of the 2021-22 season. They are now 12-6 overall and 3-4 in the ACC this campaign.
Pitt went from a lock for the NCAA Tournament and is now on the bubble, fighting for a spot in the postseason.
Joe Lunardi of ESPN, Andy Katz of NCAA March Madness and Michael DeCourcy of Fox Sports all have Pitt as a No. 11 seed in their bracketology, facing fellow No. 11 seed Nebraska in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio.
Lunardi has them in the South Region, with the winner facing No. 6 Arizona in the First Round at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan., with the University of Wichita as hosts.
Katz placed the winner of Nebraska/Pitt going up against No. 6 West Virginia in the Midwest Region. This would set up a rematch of the Backyard Brawl for Pitt, as they blew out their rival, 86-62 at the Petersen Events Center on Nov. 15.
DeCourcy has them in the Midwest Region, with the winner taking on back-to-back defending National Champions in No. 6 UConn, which would mark the first matchup between the two schools since 2013, when Pitt was a member of the Big East.
Not everyone has Pitt on the bubble, but still close to it, as their recent skid has seen them fall out of favor with the national media.
Joe Rexrode of The Athletic placed Pitt as No. 7 seed in the South Region, battling it out with rival No. 10 Cincinnati in the First Round at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C., with NC State as hosts. The winner would battle the winner of No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Norfolk State, the automatic qualifier in the MEAC.
This would mark the first River City Rivalry matchup since 2013, a 44-43 win for Cincinnati at the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y. on Dec. 17, 2013.
The Field of 68 had Pitt as a No. 10 seed, taking on No. 7 Utah State in the First Round of the East Region. The winner would take on No. 2 Florida or No. 15 William & Mary, the automatic qualifier out of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA).
Pitt doesn't play midweek, but travels to face rival Syracuse on Jan. 25 for a 12:30 p.m. tip-off., where they'll try to get back to winning ways.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Texans Sign Former Pitt QB to Reserve/Future Deal
- Lions Sign Former Pitt DB to Reserve/Future Deal
- Pitt May Have New Path to ACC Championship
- Pitt HC Addresses Starting Lineup Changes
- Pitt Coach Takes Position at Charlotte
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt