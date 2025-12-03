Pitt Football Flips Missouri Safety Commit

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers didn't just secure the services of their own commitments on the first day of the Early National Signing Period, but took a recruit from another school.

Pitt announced that they signed Tony Forney, a Class of 2026 safety recruit, who was previously committed to Missouri.

Forney announced that he did in fact sign with Pitt on Twitter, writing "All glory to god ‼️✍️"

Previous Pitt History With Forney

Pitt was in early on Forney, with secondary/cornerbacks coach Archie Collins offering him on Feb. 1, 2024, his first Division I offer.

Collins eventually visited Forney back on Jan. 21, as the Panthers tried to establish a great connection early on in his recruitment.

Pitt Football Secondary/Cornerbacks Coach Archie Collins Visits Tony Forney, who flipped from Missouri on National Signing Day.

Forney put Pitt into his top five schools on May 29, along with Auburn, Georgia and Wisconsin, but never made an official visit there. He made official visits to Wisconsin and Missouri, eventually committing there on July 4.

What Pitt Gets in Tony Forney

Forney had a stellar senior season for Kell High School in Marietta, Ga., making 51 tackles (26 solo), seven tackles for loss, six passes defended and an interception.

He also had a strong junior season in 2024, making 30 tackles (15 solo), a sack, two interceptions, a pass defended and a fumble recovery.

Forney has great speed and showed that as a kickoff returner in 2025, with two kickoff return touchdowns.

He can also excel in different areas in the secondary, either at cornerback or safety, while also playing nickel.

Forney also thrives in man coverage, a crucial part of Pitt's scheme for their secondary and his 6-foot-1, 185-pound frame makes him a great tackler and big-time hitter.

Forney Joins Solid Secondary in Pitt's Class of 2026

The Panthers made sure they made some solid additions to their secondary with four signees joining on, all three-stars.

This includes fellow safety Isaac Patterson out of Westerville-South High School out of Westerville, Ohio near Columbus, plus cornerbacks in Da'Ron Barksdale from nearby Steel Valley High School in Munhall, Pa. and Kentrail McRae out of Clearwater High School in Clearwater, Fla.

Recruitment Rankings and Other Offers for Forney

Forney is a three-star recruit in the Class of 2026, with 247Sports ranking him the 96th safety and 110th recruit in Georgia, On3/Rivals ranking him 76th at his position and 104th in his state, while ESPN has him as the 70th safety and 102nd player ranked in his class.

He held other Power 4 offers, including ACC schools like Duke, Georgia Tech and Miami, Big Ten schools like Indiana, Maryland, Michigan and Michigan State, Big 12 schools in Arizona State, Kansas, Kansas State, UCF and West Virginia and SEC schools in Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Forney also held offers from American schools in Charlotte, Florida Atlantic and Memphis, Sun Belt schools in Coastal Carolina, Georgia State and Marshall, other FBS schools in Miami (Ohio) and Oregon State, plus FCS schools in Stony Brook, Tennessee-Martin and West Georgia.

