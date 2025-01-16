Pitt Struggles Again in Loss to Florida State
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to struggle, as they dropped a road contest to Florida State, 82-70.
Pitt (12-5 overall, 3-3 ACC) has now lost their last three games, as they suffered a 76-47 road blowout to then ranked No. 4 Duke on Jan. 11 and a close home defeat, 82-78 to Louisville on Jan. 11. This is the first three game losing streak for Pitt since November 2022.
This was also the first road loss for the Panthers against the Seminoles (12-5 overall, 3-3 ACC) since Feb. 18, 2020.
Both teams struggled to start the game, as Pitt missed their first four shots and turned it over five times, while Florida State shot 1-for-7 from the field and turned it over three times by the first media timeout.
Seminoles star redshirt senior guard Jamir Watkins hit his second 3-pointer, putting the home team up 8-4.
The Panthers responded with an 8-2 run to build a 12-10 lead, with redshirt senior forward Zack Austin hitting a mid-range jumper, senior guard Ishmael Leggett making a jumper as well, junior forward Guillermo Diaz Graham scoring in the paint and freshman guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings making a floater.
Both teams continued their offensive struggles in the first half, shooting below 30% and tied 12-12 at the under-eight minute media timeout.
Pitt then made just two of their next 10 field goals and missed five straight, which included three turnovers, as Florida State went on a 12-4 run over the next four minutes.
Austin fouled Seminoles sophomore forward Taylor Bol Bowen, who made the 3-pointer and the ensuing free throw. Freshman guard Daquan Davis picked off a poor pass from Panthers junior forward Cam Corhen, scoring a layup and Watkins hit another long 3-pointer, putting them up 24-16 at the under-four minute media timeout.
Leggett would hit a 3-pointer at the 2:24 mark, which ended an almost nine minute stretch that the Panthers didn't score a field goal. Junior forward Jorge Diaz Graham and sophomore guard Jaland Lowe made two free throws, cutting the deficit to just three points.
Florida State would get a last second basket, as junior guard Chandler Jackson made a basket on a second chance opportunity, putting them up 28-23 over Pitt.
Both teams shot a poor 27% from the field in the first half. The Panthers turned it over 14 times, but the Seminoles also turned it over 10 times, as it was a bad showing from each team offesnively in the period.
Graduate student guard Damian Dunn, who made his first start for Pitt in almost two months after dealing with injury, shot 0-for-6 and scored just two points in the first half. Lowe also struggled with the Florida State double-team and turned it over six times while also scoring just two points in the period.
Pitt stayed in the game with 10-for-10 shooting from the free throw line, as their poor shooting from the field didn't help them whatsoever.
The Panthers came out strong out of the second half, with Lowe scoring a free throw and a layup and Austin making a 3-pointer, cutting the deficit to 30-29.
Seminoles junior forward Malique Ewin took over, scoring 10 points over a 12-2 run, including eight consecutive points, as Corhen struggled defending him. This showed even more as he missed a free throw and immediately caught his miss and scored off of it, giving the Seminoles a 40-29 lead at the 16:08 mark.
Pitt would have moments over the next few minutes, where it looked like they had a chance to cut into the lead, but Florida State would counter.
Redshirt freshman forward Papa Amadou Kante, Leggett and Lowe scored buckets for the Panthers and then Seminoles scored four baskets to counter.
Leggett scored a tip-in, then Jorge Diaz Graham made two free throws, but Seminoles senior guard Justin Thomas and Davis hit back-to-back 3-pointers, extending their lead to 55-39 with 10 minutes remaining.
Jorge Diaz Graham kept Pitt in it with two 3-pointers and a layup from Lowe cut it back to 10-point deficit at the under-eight media timeout, after Jackson scored a floater.
The Panthers then cut the lead down to five points, 59-54 at the 5:34 mark, as Jorge Diaz Graham made a free throw and a 3-pointer and Austin also made a 3-pointer.
Florida State would maintain their lead, as Jackson scored six points on a jumper and four free throws, while Watkins made a tipin and two free throws, keeping them up 65-56 at the under-four minute media timeout.
Lowe and Jorge Diaz Graham made back-to-back 3-pointers, but Florida State made four free throws, holding a 69-62 lead with two minutes left in the second half.
Lowe made two free throws and Watkins would make one to make it 70-64. Lowe then pulled up from 3-point range, but missed, sending Watkins back to the foul line, where he made both free throws.
The Panthers then struggled the rest of the way, as the Seminoles finished 28-of-33 from the foul line, 84.8%, in the game and shot 20-for-24 from the free throw line in the second half.
Pitt will head back home to face Clemson on Jan. 18, where they'll try to avoid a fourth straight loss.
