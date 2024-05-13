Pitt's Matt Goncalves Signs First NFL Contract
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers offensive tackle has officially locked in his spot with the Indianapolis Colts as his NFL career finally gets underway.
After the Colts used their 2024 third round pick on the former Pitt star, they signed him to a four-year rookie contract worth $5,389,000 in all with a $1,066,000 signing bonus, according to a report from KPRC2's Aaron Wilson.
Goncalves was Pitt's lone representative on the 2023 Preseason All-ACC First-Team but made it just three games into his final season as a Panther before suffering a season-ending injury. He stuck with the team through the end of the season to help an offensive line unit riddled with injuries survive and improve during a difficult season.
Goncalves leaves Pitt after making 24 total starts at tackle, the vast majority of which came over the last two seasons, when he helped push the Panthers to an ACC Championship and 20 wins from 2021 to 2022. He also earned third-team All-ACC honors after the 2022 campaign. He landed with the Colts as the No. 79 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
